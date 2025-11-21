Dogecoin Appears on Wall Street: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dog-themed cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has been spotted on Wall Street, triggering excitement in the crypto community.

The official X account of investment management firm 21Shares called attention to the exciting development in a tweet. An accompanying image showed a congratulatory message from the Nasdaq on the launch of the 21Shares 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD); 21Shares reacted to this saying, "Spotted in the Nasdaq - such amaze."

21Shares's tweet caught the attention of the Dogecoin official X account, which responded to this, saying, "Much congrats."

21Shares, a partner of House of Doge, Dogecoin's official corporate arm, continues to double down on the crypto asset. Yesterday, 21Shares announced the 2x Long Dogecoin ETF (TXXD) on select brokerages for those looking to amplify their conviction in DOGE.

This follows the inclusion of Dogecoin in 21Shares's two Top 10 Crypto index ETFs, which launched in the past week.

Dogecoin ETF optimism soars

The announcement from 21Shares regarding a new Dogecoin ETF has been met with optimism in the crypto community, which is counting down to the potential launch of more Dogecoin ETFs in the coming days.

In a recent tweet, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart hinted at a base case of Grayscale Dogecoin ETF launching on Nov. 24. The Bitwise Dogecoin ETF is also expected to launch soon.

A slew of ETFs are anticipated following the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)'s rule change, which allowed exchanges to fast-track listings. This procedural shift, which cuts the timeline and friction for new products, allows an acceleration in crypto-themed funds.

At press time, Dogecoin was trading down nearly 11% in the last 24 hours and 14% weekly to $0.14 as the crypto market extended a month long sell-off on Friday with $1.93 billion in total liquidations.