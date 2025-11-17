First Dogecoin ETF Predicted to Launch This November

According to a recent social media post by ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, cryptocurrency asset manager Grayscale is on track to launch the very first Dogecoin ETF as early as Nov. 24.

The date will be officially confirmed as soon as there is an official listing notice.

Grayscale filed a Form S-1 with the SEC to register shares of the Grayscale Dogecoin Trust in August.

This would be the first memecoin ETF to be approved in the US.

According to data provided by CoinGecko, DOGE currently has a market cap of $24.2 billion, which makes it the 10th biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

Other recent altcoin launches

As reported by U.Today, Canary Capital recently launched the very first spot XRP ETF.

In the meantime, global investment management firm VanEck has debuted its Solana ETF in the US with zero fees.