BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started positively for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.35% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Today's growth has not affected the technical position of BTC on the daily time frame. The rate is in the middle of a wide channel, which means that neither buyers nor sellers are ready for a sharp move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $66,000-$69,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

Bitcoin is trading at $67,000 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of BTC, going up by 1.62%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC as none of the sides is dominating at the moment. It is also confirmed by a declining volume. One should expect any sharp moves soon. All in all, traders might witness a consolidation between $3,350 and $3,550 within the following days.

Ethereum is trading at $3,436 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has gained the least today, rising by 0.27%.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of XRP is falling after yesterday's bullish closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop may continue to the $0.61-$0.62 zone until the end of the week.

XRP is trading at $0.6291 at press time.