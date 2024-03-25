Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 25

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Which top coins can grow this week?
    Mon, 25/03/2024 - 15:25
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for March 25
    Cover image via www.tradingview.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The new week has started positively for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has increased by 2.35% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Today's growth has not affected the technical position of BTC on the daily time frame. The rate is in the middle of a wide channel, which means that neither buyers nor sellers are ready for a sharp move. In this case, sideways trading in the area of $66,000-$69,000 is the more likely scenario for the next few days.

    Bitcoin is trading at $67,000 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the rise of BTC, going up by 1.62%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to BTC as none of the sides is dominating at the moment. It is also confirmed by a declining volume. One should expect any sharp moves soon. All in all, traders might witness a consolidation between $3,350 and $3,550 within the following days.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,436 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP has gained the least today, rising by 0.27%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of XRP is falling after yesterday's bullish closure. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, the drop may continue to the $0.61-$0.62 zone until the end of the week.

    XRP is trading at $0.6291 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

