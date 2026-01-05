Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Flip 7 Coins in Tremendous $1,357,714,000 Breakout Move

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 5/01/2026 - 14:53
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes a 26.45% breakout toward $0.0001101 that could not only erase a zero, but add $1.36 billion to the meme coin's market cap and push it past seven cryptocurrencies into the top 20, flipping LTC, AVAX, SUI and more.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Set to Flip 7 Coins in Tremendous $1,357,714,000 Breakout Move
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin is back in breakout territory with a clean 26.45% upside sitting right above current levels. The chart by TradingView turned bullish after a solid recovery off $0.0000699, snatching back the $0.000087 level and holding it through the weekend. The next key level is $0.0001101, which was last seen during a failed breakout in late Q4.

    If the bulls push through, SHIB's market cap jumps from $5.13 billion to $6.49 billion. That is a $1.36 billion delta on a single impulse move.

    What makes this setup different is the market cap consequence. If it closes above $0.0001101, it will set a new local high and propel SHIB seven spots higher in the global crypto ranking by CoinMarketCap. That will put it ahead of Hedera, DAI, Canton, Avalanche, Litecoin, Ethena and SUI all at once.

    That move places SHIB at 18 potentially, just below Stellar, and back into a zone where visibility alone starts to matter. It is not just about sentiment, but also passive flows and how relevant the meme coin is to people's watch lists.

    Shiba Inu coin kicks off meme coin euphoria in 2026

    This is not just some random meme pump, though. The Shiba Inu coin added over 19% this week, and the whole meme sector recovered $12 billion in total value. Both spot and perp markets showed real interest, with the latest surge in activity indicating true participation rather than bots and leftover bids.

    There is no crowd mania yet, but the structure favors continuation for the Shiba Inu coin.

    From here, there is a 22% gap from the current price to the target. If it is filled, SHIB does not just go up in price — it returns into market conversation, changes the meme leaderboard and reminds everyone that it is still one of the few tokens that can move billions off a single breakout.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
