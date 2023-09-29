DOGE Price Analysis for September 29

Original U.Today article

Has DOGE got enough energy for midterm rise?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to CoinSats.

DOGE chart by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has gone up by 1.26% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading sideways after a false breakout of the local support level of $0.06157. As the meme coin has passed most of its daily ATR, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves today.

Image by TradingView

Today's rise has not affected the technical position of DOGE on the daily time frame. The price remains far from the resistance, which means that bulls have not seized the initiative yet.

In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.062-$0.063 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the weekly time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the support of $0.05938. If the bar closes near the $0.06 zone, buyers might seize the initiative, which can lead to the test of the $0.064 mark soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.06206 at press time.