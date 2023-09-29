Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for September 29

Fri, 09/29/2023 - 18:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Has DOGE got enough energy for midterm rise?
Bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to CoinSats.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has gone up by 1.26% since yesterday.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading sideways after a false breakout of the local support level of $0.06157. As the meme coin has passed most of its daily ATR, there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves today.

Today's rise has not affected the technical position of DOGE on the daily time frame. The price remains far from the resistance, which means that bulls have not seized the initiative yet. 

In this case, consolidation in the area of $0.062-$0.063 is the more likely scenario until the end of the week.

On the weekly time frame, the rate of DOGE has once again bounced off the support of $0.05938. If the bar closes near the $0.06 zone, buyers might seize the initiative, which can lead to the test of the $0.064 mark soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.06206 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

