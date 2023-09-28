Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for September 28

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are again more powerful than bears, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has increased by almost 2% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) has broken the local support of $0.2476. There are low chances of seeing a further sharp rise by the end of the day; however, if the bar closes above the mentioned mark, growth might continue to the $0.25 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

Buyers are also more powerful than sellers on the bigger time frame, as the rate is about to fix above the recently formed resistance of $0.2479.

If that happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for an upward move to the $0.2520-$0.2540 area by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, bulls are still far from a midterm rise, which means that the rate of Cardano (ADA) needs more time to accumulate power. In this case, sideways trading in the range of $0.2450-$0.2550 is the more likely scenario until mid-October.

ADA is trading at $0.2488 at press time.