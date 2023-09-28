XRP Price Analysis for September 28

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market might have found a local bottom, as the rates of most of the coins are rising.

XRP chart by CoinStats

XRP/USD

The price of XRP has increased by 0.38% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the local chart, traders should pay attention to the resistance level of $0.5028. If the daily bar closes above it, growth is likely to continue to the $0.51 area. Such a scenario is relevant until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the picture is less clear, as even the today's bullish candle might not be enough for a midterm reversal. Bulls have the chance to get back in the game only if they restore the price to the $0.52 zone. In that case, there is a possibility to expect a test of the resistance soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sideways trading continues as the rate of XRP remains in the middle of the wide channel. Furthermore, falling volume confirms that none of the sides is ready yet to seize the initiative. All in all, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.50-$0.54 is the more likely scenario for the next few weeks.

XRP is trading at $0.5034 at press time.