Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 12

Tue, 09/12/2023 - 18:00
Denys Serhiichuk
Can rates of DOGE and SHIB keep their upward momentum?
The market might have found a local bottom, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 1.96% since yesterday.

Today's rise has not affected the technical picture on the daily time frame as the rate keeps trading in the middle of a wide channel. At the moment, one should pay attention to the vital mark of $0.06. If the candle closes below it, traders are likely to see a further correction to the support of $0.0556 shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.06142 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has turned out to be more of a gainer than DOGE, rising by 3.23%.

Despite the rise, the price of DOGE remains below the level of $0.00000725. Thus, the selling volume is rising, which means that bears are more powerful than bulls. 

If buyers cannot return the rate above the mentioned mark, a fall is likely to continue to the area of $0.000007.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000724 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
