DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 12

The market might have found a local bottom, according to CoinStats.
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has increased by 1.96% since yesterday.
Today's rise has not affected the technical picture on the daily time frame as the rate keeps trading in the middle of a wide channel. At the moment, one should pay attention to the vital mark of $0.06. If the candle closes below it, traders are likely to see a further correction to the support of $0.0556 shortly.
DOGE is trading at $0.06142 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has turned out to be more of a gainer than DOGE, rising by 3.23%.
Despite the rise, the price of DOGE remains below the level of $0.00000725. Thus, the selling volume is rising, which means that bears are more powerful than bulls.
If buyers cannot return the rate above the mentioned mark, a fall is likely to continue to the area of $0.000007.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000724 at press time.