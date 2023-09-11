Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 11

Mon, 09/11/2023 - 14:05
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders witness local rise of coins from top 10 list this week?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for September 11
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The new week has started with the ongoing decline of the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.70% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's drop, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) can decline even further as its price is on its way to again testing the support level of $25,350. If a breakout happens, the decline may continue to the $24,500-$25,000 area by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $25,637 at press time.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 2.31%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC), as its price is also approaching the support level of $1,571. If the bar closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the vital zone of $1,500.

Ethereum is trading at $1,590 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from today's list, falling by more than 5%.

Image by TradingView

Despite the sharp decline, the rate of XRP is located far from the important levels. But if today's candle closes with no long wick and near the $0.45 mark, traders might expect a test of the support of $0.4309 soon.

XRP is trading at $0.4735 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano Heads into Depression, As New ADA Price Prediction From Top Analyst Shows
09/11/2023 - 21:52
Cardano Heads into Depression, As New ADA Price Prediction From Top Analyst Shows
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple v SEC: Law Veteran Names Only Reason XRP Case Settlement Is Possible
09/11/2023 - 13:45
Ripple v SEC: Law Veteran Names Only Reason XRP Case Settlement Is Possible
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flashes These 3 Signs to Prove Price Slump Is Transient
09/11/2023 - 13:16
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flashes These 3 Signs to Prove Price Slump Is Transient
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin