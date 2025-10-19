AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Did Strategy Buy Bitcoin This Week? Michael Saylor Drops $70 Billion Teaser for Crypto Community

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 19/10/2025 - 15:27
    Michael Saylor from Strategy has revealed a new Bitcoin teaser despite a $7 billion decline in gains.
    Advertisement
    Did Strategy Buy Bitcoin This Week? Michael Saylor Drops $70 Billion Teaser for Crypto Community
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Another Sunday, another teaser from Michael Saylor, chairman of software producer Strategy and probably the biggest Bitcoin bull from the corporate half of the court.

    Advertisement

    The essence of Saylor's Sunday messages on social media has always been about his company reflecting on its Bitcoin purchases, sometimes with slight hints at whether Strategy bought more BTC or not. This time is no different, as Michael Saylor once again posted a chart full of orange dots, representing purchases made since the first one in August 2020.

    More context, however, lies not in the chart itself but in the caption, as for Saylor "the most important orange dot is always the next." These words definitely left crypto market followers guessing whether Saylor & Co. bought Bitcoin last week, but to be honest, it would be strange if they had not.

    HOT Stories
    Did Strategy Buy Bitcoin This Week? Michael Saylor Drops $70 Billion Teaser for Crypto Community
    Enormous 100% XRP Spike: Market Direction Flip?
    Morning Crypto Report: US Bitcoin Reserves Soar 64% Overnight, XRP Wallets Hit Historic Records, Coinbase X Hacker Makes $33
    Legendary Trader Bollinger Says It's Time to Pay Attention as ETH and SOL Show Reversal Signs

    Last week saw a discount in Bitcoin’s price, which few predicted at the beginning of October, with the asset losing the major $105,000 barrier and dipping almost all the way down to its notorious bottom set Oct. 10, already dubbed “Black Friday” in crypto circles.

    Advertisement

    For Saylor and Strategy, buying Bitcoin there would seem like a golden opportunity, considering that multiple times in the last few months they had been buying at much higher prices.

    To buy or not to buy?

    The opposite — choosing not to buy more BTC — would be understandable too, as the serious damage done to the market during that very "Black Friday" already erased $7 billion from Strategy’s paper gains in just a week, an event that has definitely affected the confidence of both investors and strategists.

    While Michael Saylor’s focus is on the next dot, what really interests the market right now is what decision the company and its Bitcoin chairman made last week.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Michael Saylor #Strategy News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 14:08
    $2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than Dream, Bollinger Bands Warn
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 13:33
    'Bitcoin Is Money, Not Crypto': Jack Dorsey Pushes Traditional Vision for BTC by 2026
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Asset Management & iTrustCapital Partner on Bitcoin Yield Strategy for IRAs
    Falcon Finance Publishes Strategy Allocation Breakdown for Yield Generation Transparency
    Seascape Launches First Tokenized BNB Treasury Strategy on Binance Smart Chain
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 15:27
    Did Strategy Buy Bitcoin This Week? Michael Saylor Drops $70 Billion Teaser for Crypto Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 14:08
    $2 XRP May Soon Become No More Than Dream, Bollinger Bands Warn
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 19, 2025 - 13:33
    'Bitcoin Is Money, Not Crypto': Jack Dorsey Pushes Traditional Vision for BTC by 2026
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all