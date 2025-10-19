Bitcoin (BTC): $106,000 or $108,000 Next, Says $150 Million

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Data from the liquidation heat map indicates that the current price structure of Bitcoin has narrowed to two highly likely zones: $106,000 and $108,000. These levels are surrounded by leveraged positions worth over $150 million. As liquidity-hunting algorithms and high-volume traders respond to the widening imbalance, the concentration of liquidations in this range indicates that the next significant move is probably going to sweep through one or both targets.

Bitcoin's direction

As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading close to $106,700, just below the 200-day EMA, which is also a historically important support line that has been used to define bull and bear transitions repeatedly. The most recent decline from $120,000 set off a chain reaction of forced selling, resulting in the collapse of open interest and the liquidation of long positions on major exchanges.

As the market tries to neutralize leverage, the $150 million in liquidations that are concentrated between $106,000 and $108,000 are magnets for price action, according to CoinGlass heat map readings. The tension is validated by the technical environment. The RSI for Bitcoin has dropped to 36, which is oversold territory, but trading volumes are still high, suggesting that fear-driven activity is still present.

Where things get nasty

This short-term conflict’s lower bound is formed by the dense liquidity cluster at $106,000, while the final bullish stronghold is at $108,000. The next liquidity pocket will likely emerge below $108,000, increasing the likelihood of a cascade toward $103,000-$104,000.

Advertisement

Regaining $108,000 with a close above the 200 EMA, on the other hand, might trigger a relief bounce toward $112,000-$114,000, but this would necessitate strong spot buying pressure, which the market does not currently have.