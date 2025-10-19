Morning Crypto Report: US Bitcoin Reserves Soar 64% Overnight, XRP Wallets Hit Historic Records, Coinbase X Hacker Makes $33

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market this Sunday morning is still reeling from the week's turbulence. Bitcoin trades under pressure at $106,000 after one of the largest ETF outflow waves on record, while the U.S. government has confiscated 127,000 BTC, raising its strategic reserves by 64% overnight.

XRP wallets reached historic highs despite price weakness, Coinbase suffered an unusual hack that netted attackers only $33, and Solana enters a critical week with ETF anticipation and a sudden $750 million surge in stablecoin supply.

Bitcoin: Price under pressure as U.S. adds 127,000 BTC

Bitcoin trades at $106,232, down 8% on the week, with the chart showing the biggest weekly candle since March. Just two weeks ago, BTC touched $123,000, so close to $17,000 was lost in days. A total of $1.23 billion in ETF outflows, the second-largest on record, increased selling pressure. Retail panic confirmed the sell-off.

Washington shocked the markets more, as the U.S. Department of Justice seized 127,271 BTC from the Prince Group, accused of scams and illegal mining. According to Galaxy Research, this increased the U.S. government's Bitcoin reserves by 64% in a single night, taking total holdings to 3.5% of America's gold.

BTC/USD by TradingView

As a result, the U.S. is now the second-biggest holder of Bitcoin in the world after Strategy.

The symbolism was not lost on traders: just as retail capitulates into weakness, the U.S. government strengthens its long-term position. For markets, however, the pivot remains technical: support rests at $101,000, the same demand wall tested last Friday, while deeper levels open toward $98,500 if fear accelerates. Resistance overhead is capped near $112,000.

XRP: Wallets reach historic record

While charts show stress, XRP has delivered a structural milestone.

Santiment data shows wallets holding over 10,000 XRP have now hit a record high of 317,500 addresses. The fact that both mid-level and large-scale investors are accumulating signals that confidence is holding strong, even as retail confidence fades.

The on-chain picture differs from the sentiment. Up 5.3% from the weekly low, the token is still down on the month, with a 30-day MVRV ratio of -15.3%, one of the deepest among major coins. This is called an "extreme undervaluation zone" by analysts. In the past, levels this low have been a sign that things are about to bounce back, as average traders sit on big losses and long-term buyers step in.

The market for XRP is still fragile. It is holding stable at around $2.20-2.25, but price still could drop to as low as $1.95 if weakness continues. The first major resistance level is $2.65, which the bulls need to reclaim to improve sentiment.

Coinbase hacker nets only $33

Coinbase found itself in headlines again, though this time in a bizarrely small-scale hack. The company’s official support account on X was compromised and used to promote a fake presale for a nonexistent $COINBASE token. Addresses for BTC, ETH and SOL deposits were posted, but the total funds collected amounted to just $33 before the scheme was exposed.

The incident illustrates the ongoing problem of social engineering attacks targeting centralized exchanges, where reputational trust is weaponized even if technical systems remain secure. For Coinbase , the direct damage is negligible, but the optics highlight persistent vulnerabilities in how exchange brands operate across public platforms.

Evening outlook

Key levels and catalysts into the new week:

Bitcoin trades at $106,232, with $101,000 as the pivot support and $98,500 below. Resistance holds at $112,000.

Binance banned 600 Alpha bot accounts amid EU/U.S. regulatory pressure.

Ethereum sits at $3,737, with $3,500 as the key risk level and $4,050 as the breakout point for bulls.

XRP at $2.32 has $2.20 as the last support before $1.95 comes into play, with resistance near $2.65.

Solana at $183.7 risks slipping toward $165 unless it reclaims $192. An Oct. 20 announcement is pending; $750 million USDC minted in 24 hours lifts the stablecoin base from $5 billion to $17 billion.

All in all, markets are down this week, with liquidations and outflows. But institutions are building exposure, the U.S. government is strengthening its Bitcoin reserve, and Solana is expanding.