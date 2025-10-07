Dan Tapiero Predicts More Panic Around Bitcoin, Is $150,000 Next?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The utility and edge that cryptocurrency enjoys over traditional assets is again in focus. 50TFunds founder Dan Tapiero, in a post on X, used the Japanese scenario to drive home the edge that Bitcoin has over the stock market, the Nikkei.

Japan's low-yield decades drive capital toward Bitcoin and gold

Tapiero noted that Japan maintained a long-term low-interest-rate policy for about 30 years. However, after years of stagnation, its stock market is now booming — but at the expense of savers who earned nothing from this long period of savings.

Notably, these Japanese savers lost huge purchasing power as a result of the inflationary impact on fiat systems. Tapiero pointed out that Japan’s two-year bonds have yielded less than 1% interest in 30 years. This extremely low earning, while it helped stimulate growth and revive the economy, has negatively impacted savers.

Biggest base of all-time?



Japanese 2yr notes below 1% for 30 yrs.



IE money was free for 30yrs.



Finally Nikkei woke up and is well above the '89 peak when 2s were 8%.



Purchasing power of domestic Japanese savers annihilated vs everything.



Panic into gold and btc continues.🚀 pic.twitter.com/Fhj7wx0Atu — Dan Tapiero (@DTAPCAP) October 7, 2025

He noted that with the purchasing power of Japanese savers totally destroyed, investors are now fleeing from traditional fiat systems and low-yield assets. The alternative for them remains gold and Bitcoin, which are not inflated nor devalued by central banks.

Tapiero predicts that this trend could serve as a catalyst for the adoption of Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and a store of value. Such a development might lead to a further spike in the value of Bitcoin on the market.

As of press time, the Bitcoin price was changing hands at $123,603.22, which represents a 0.125% decline in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin hit an all-time high (ATH) of $126,198.07 on Oct. 6, and the market is in a state of great excitement.

Bitcoin eyes $150,000 as Uptober rally gains momentum

Trading volume has soared by 21.26% to $70.41 billion despite the slight correction in price. This increased volume suggests that investors anticipate further climbs in the ongoing "Uptober rally."

Interestingly, Bitcoin bulls are aiming for $150,000 as the technical chart shows there is a resurgence of buyers across exchanges. Strategy’s executive chairman and firm Bitcoin advocate, Michael Saylor, has fueled conversations about the possibility of Bitcoin hitting the $150,000 target before the end of 2025.

A poll to that effect shows strong optimism from market participants as more than three-quarters have voted in the affirmative.