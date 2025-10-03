AdvertisementAdvert.
    Will Bitcoin Hit $150,000 in 2025? Strategy's Saylor Breaks Silence With Epic Question

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Fri, 3/10/2025 - 15:29
    Strategy's Michael Saylor asks most important Bitcoin question for him right now, and everyone has right to answer
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, the man whose corporate treasury has become almost synonymous with Bitcoin itself, is asking just one question as 2025 reaches its final quarter: "Will BTC close the year above $150,000?"

    His poll has already gotten over 42,000 votes, with three out of every four people saying they think the world's biggest cryptocurrency can reach that goal.

    For Saylor, this is not just some random thought. Strategy, the Nasdaq-listed company he is in charge of, has 640,031 BTC that it bought since August 2020 for an average of $73,981. That stash, worth over $77 billion at today's price of $120,700, has the firm up by more than 63%. 

    But the importance of the $150,000 mark goes beyond paper gains. 

    If Bitcoin goes up to that zone, the value of Strategy's holdings would increase by another $18 billion or more. That would bring its BTC position closer to the $96 billion line and turn the company into an asset base that rivals some of the world's largest banks.

    $100 billion Strategy

    The market is already showing its approval. Strategy's stock is worth about $100 billion, and its enterprise value is around $115 billion. 

    The Bitcoin chart also shows why this question is so important. With a market cap of just over $120,000, BTC has climbed back up from September's low point and is nearing its summer highs.

    The last three months of 2025 will show if Saylor's bet turns into one of the biggest corporate wins of the decade or becomes the nastiest bubble burst in this century.

