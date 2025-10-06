AdvertisementAdvert.
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits New Record High. Will It Reach $130K Soon?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 6/10/2025 - 17:32
    Bitcoin has come awfully close to surpassing $126,000 for the first time
    BREAKING: Bitcoin Hits New Record High. Will It Reach $130K Soon?
    Bitcoin, the flagship coin, reached yet another record high of $125,899 earlier this Monday.

    This comes after the top coin topped the $125,000 level for the first time on Saturday.

    The cryptocurrency currently has more than a 60% chance of hitting the $130,000 level as early as this month.

    Eerily quiet rally 

    Some have noted that sentiment appears to be rather subdued despite Bitcoin reaching new record peaks. 

    So far, retail interest remains persistently low based on the recent Google Trends data. This is viewed as a positive sign by some analysts since a euphoria-driven market peak does not appear to be in sight. 

    Bitcoin is still down against gold 

    So far, Bitcoin is up by 34% on a year-to-date basis. While this performance might seem impressive, the leading cryptocurrency is still down by a whopping 10% against gold despite the fact that the latter has a much higher market cap. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
