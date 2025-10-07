AdvertisementAdvert.
    Biggest Bitcoin ETF Records Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Inflows in Just One Day

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 7/10/2025 - 7:02
    It was a big day for BlackRock, with IBIT logging nearly $1 billion worth of inflows
    Biggest Bitcoin ETF Records Nearly $1 Billion Worth of Inflows in Just One Day
    According to data provided by SoSoValue, spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) managed to attract a total of $1.19 billion worth of inflows on Oct. 6.

    BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) accounts for virtually all of the aforementioned sum with inflows totalling $969 million. 

    Fidelity's FBTC comes in an extremely distant second place with $112 million worth of fresh money. 

    The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) and Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ETF (GBTC) are also in the green with $60.12 million and $30.55 million. 

    'Clear' rotation 

    Meanwhile, Ethereum ETFs attracted a relatively modest $176 million, with BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) making up the vast majority of this sum ($92.59 million).

    Over the past month, Bitcoin ETFs have greatly outperformed Ethereum counterparts in terms of inflows ($4.61 billion and $1.05 billion, respectively). 

    According to CryptoQuant analyst Maartunn, this signals a clear rotation back to the flagship cryptocurrency after ETH stole the spotlight in August. 

