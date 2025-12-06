Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 6

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Almost all coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

ETH chart by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 3% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is rising after setting a local support of $3,013. If the daily candle closes around the resistance, there is a high chance to see a level breakout, followed by a further upward move to the $3,050-$3,100 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the interim level of $2,985. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued correction to the $2,800-$2,900 area.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the price of the main altcoin is far from the key levels. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

In this case, sideways trading in the range of $2,800-$3,200 is the more likely scenario.

Ethereum is trading at $3,034 at press time.