    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 6

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 6/12/2025 - 15:32
    Can Ethereum (ETH) keep trading above $3,000 until the end of the week?.
    Almost all coins from the top 10 list are in the red zone today, according to CoinStats.

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 3% since yesterday.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is rising after setting a local support of $3,013. If the daily candle closes around the resistance, there is a high chance to see a level breakout, followed by a further upward move to the $3,050-$3,100 range.

    On the bigger time frame, one should focus on the interim level of $2,985. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a continued correction to the $2,800-$2,900 area.

    From the midterm point of view, neither side is dominating as the price of the main altcoin is far from the key levels. Such a statement is also confirmed by the falling volume.

    In this case, sideways trading in the range of $2,800-$3,200 is the more likely scenario.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,034 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
