    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama to Break Silence in December? Here Are Chances

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 6/12/2025 - 14:03
    Shiba Inu's Shytoshi Kusama has marked 82 days of silence on X.
    Shiba Inu lead ambassador Shytoshi Kusama remains silent on X, with his last post made Sept. 15.

    The silence calls for attention, particularly in light of recent developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem that tested its strength, including a rebase issue with the LEASH token and a brief exploit of the Shibarium bridge. In the most recent update, which was reported by U.Today, the Shibarium bridge hacker refused the bounty offer, with K9 Finance contributor Shima afterward revealing the hacker's trail to the public for necessary action to be taken by enforcement agents.

    While Kusama remains silent, in his last post on X, he made it known that this should not be taken as absence, adding that he remains beside the Shiba Inu team. Kusama disclosed what he had been up to, saying he has continued in his push for AI initiatives to better Shiba Inu ecosystem tokens.

    Kusama started stepping back from X activity in late July after the release of the AI-focused paper. While the Shiba Inu lead ambassador hinted at signals as to what he was up to with his public location and bio changing, however this still remains without comment.

    Will Shytoshi Kusama break his silence in December?

    In previous Decembers, a trend was noticed with Kusama's activity on X seemingly increasing. This is as he caps off the developments in the year while revealing expectations for the incoming year.

    At the end of December 2024, Kusama launched a 44-episode podcast series titled "Shy Speaks," which provided in-depth, personal insights into the Shiba Inu project, its technology, philosophy and community.

    In December 2023, Kusama ignited buzz on X as he highlighted developments for Shibarium, which launched in the same year, while revealing expectations ahead.

    Six days into December 2025, Kusama extends his silence, citing an intense focus on a personal, AI-driven mission he was working on.

    What the SHIB lead ambassador has planned for December remains unknown, or maybe he will continue with his silence until 2026.

    #Shytoshi Kusama #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
