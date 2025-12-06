Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Last Chance Before $1, Another Bitcoin (BTC) Wave to Set $100,000 in Stone, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback to the Bottom is Possible

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The graph painfully illustrates that XRP is on the verge of a collapse. As momentum continues to deteriorate, and every attempt to regain lost ground is met with aggressive selling, the asset is now pushing against the lower boundary of its descending channel for the third time. This is XRP’s last chance to prevent a sharp decline toward the $1.00 region.

The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages are all sloping downward and stacking into a dense resistance block above $2.40-$2.60. The price has repeatedly failed to break above this cluster of moving averages. This is precisely the type of framework that stifles attempts at recovery.

XRP has not even been able to sustain its short-term rebounds. XRP is currently positioned slightly above its channel’s lower trendline. Losing this level eliminates the only remaining technical justification for short-term stabilization, in addition to breaking the structure. Price action nearly always quickens downward after the channel fails, because there is no longer any intermediate support.

The gap below it is significant for XRP, and the next major historical demand zone does not emerge until the $1.40-$1.20 range. Even $1.00 becomes a realistic magnet if sentiment continues to decline.

An increase in volatility should be expected by investors. Either the structure collapses and the market finally flushes out long-held positions, or XRP holds this channel and delivers a short-term bounce, possibly its final chance to reclaim the $2.30 midpoint.

The issue is that nothing on the chart points to strength: momentum indicators are hovering close to breakdown levels, volume is muted and there are no tailwinds in the overall market.

Bitcoin needs one move

Bitcoin is getting close to one of those situations where a single breakout could completely alter the course of the market. Following weeks of severe selling, and a strong decline into the mid-$80,000 range, Bitcoin has now stabilized and is making its way back to a crucial decision zone.

The chart has a distinct structure, with a coiled setup that typically precedes an impulsive move, a slowdown into resistance and a sharp recovery off the lows. The simple key level is the $94,000-$96,000 band. This is where the last unsuccessful rally stalled, declining moving averages converged and previous support became resistance. Additionally, it is the barrier that prevents Bitcoin from moving forward in a meaningful way.

The next stage will be a rapid expansion move toward six figures, rather than a slow upward trend, if Bitcoin can break through this block with high volume. The reasoning is straightforward: structural resistance is minimal above $96,000 until the psychological and liquidity-heavy $100,000 zone.

The market has repeatedly tested the trend’s underside, and each attempt at a recovery has been accompanied by higher volume and more aggressive buying. This indicates that buyers are not worn out and are instead waiting for a sign that the downward trend has ended.

Shiba Inu in danger

The chart makes it very evident that there is an imbalance between bearish pressure and bullish hope, and Shiba Inu is once again in a precarious position. What’s happening is not a comeback in the hopeful sense that investors typically desire; it is the opposite. Instead of a recovery rally, SHIB is perilously close to making a comeback to the bottom.

The pattern of shallow bounces, followed by deeper lows, all beneath a thick stack of declining moving averages, has been repeated in price action over the past few weeks. Any short-term rally is immediately met with layered resistance, because the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day MAs are aligned in a sharp downtrend. Simply put, SHIB lacks the momentum to overcome these barriers, which already tilts the likelihood downward.

Another clue is volume. The recent spikes were reactive moves, primarily caused by short-term traders attempting to capture volatility rather than accumulation. Volume has since decreased once more, which is problematic on a bearish market. Low-volume bounces frequently occur before subsequent breakdowns and seldom result in long-lasting reversals.

From a structural perspective, SHIB remains below all significant trendlines. The asset made a brief attempt to rise above the closest moving-average cluster, but it was swiftly rejected. Due to that failure, it returns to a declining structure that has consistently produced lower lows since August.

The chart opens the door to revisiting the year’s bottom if the thin thread holding SHIB above the next support zone, which is located roughly in the mid-$0.0000080's, breaks.

Here, investors should not anticipate a typical reversal. Unless there is an exceptionally strong spike in demand, which is not evident in current market conditions, SHIB’s setup favors the continuation of the downtrend.