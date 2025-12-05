SHIB Price Analysis for December 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls have failed to hold the initiative until the end of the day, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has dropped by 4.34% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB might have set a local support of $0.00000831. If the daily candle closes far from that mark, one can expect a test of the $0.00000870 area by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the price of the meme coin is far from key levels. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the range of $0.00000840-$0.00000880 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar.

However, if the weekly bar closes near $0.000007, the accumulated energy might be enough for a level breakout, followed by a test of the $0.0000060 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000844 at press time.