Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP Not Leaving 1,000,000,000 Club: Fundamental Growth Recorded

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 5/12/2025 - 11:06
    Despite the negative performance on the market, XRP is still feeling good in terms of fundamental metrics.
    Advertisement
    XRP Not Leaving 1,000,000,000 Club: Fundamental Growth Recorded
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Network throughput and payment volume are two crucial areas where XRP continues to outperform the wider market. The XRP Ledger is still steadily operating above the $1 billion-per-day threshold in both payments and successful transactions, even though price action has moved deeper into a declining channel and threatened a retest of the $2.00 psychological zone. 

    XRP's network is healthy

    As a result, XRP is among the very few networks that sustain a billion-scale daily operational load, which is a crucial fundamental anchor that investors should not ignore. The on-chain data simultaneously displays two things. Payment volume spikes continue to be enormous; the most recent increase in value reached about 946 million XRP per day

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This keeps XRP well above the billion-range average that has been formed throughout November, even though it is less than the 2.2 billion mega-spike earlier in the month. Recent readings of successful transaction counts have exceeded 1.8 million per day, a level that has historically been associated with increased utility-driven activity rather than speculative noise. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase
    XRP Hits Deepest Fear Levels Since October
    Crypto Market Prediction: 150% Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrocketing, Is Ethereum (ETH) Death Cross Cancelation Confirmed? Where's Bitcoin (BTC) Going to Stop: $93,000, $86,000 or Lower?
    Ripple Finalizes Acquisition of Treasury Management Giant GTreasury

    XRP's suppressed performance

    For price, however, the chart presents an alternative picture. Every attempt to break above the 21-day EMA and midchannel resistance is thwarted, and XRP is still trapped inside a distinct declining channel. The moving averages stack bearishly at 21, 50, 100 and 200, and there is little momentum and stagnant volume. Put simply, the market is still unconvinced, 000even though the fundamentals are getting better. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 12/04/2025 - 22:07
    $185 Million in Bitcoin Exits Binance in Minutes, Who is Buying?
    ByCaroline Amosun

    The implications of this disconnect for investors are complex. The chart remains pessimistic. When the channel's lower boundary is lost, XRP moves straight toward the $2.00-$1.90 range. When that zone is broken, it opens the door to $1.50 and ultimately $1.00. The fundamentals are still very positive. 

    Sustained daily throughput of more than $1 billion in payments is not an insignificant accomplishment; it indicates scaled active ledger usage, which has historically preceded long-term recoveries. Fundamentals will not be immediately followed by price. XRP has a history of lagging market cycles and consolidating when utility metrics are rising.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis #XRP Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto News Digest
    Dec 5, 2025 - 10:43
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 9:29
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence and Publishes His Full XRP Ledger Hub Metrics
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    iAero Protocol Launches Token Sweeper, Distributes 5% of LIQ Supply to Stakers
    VerifiedX and Blockdaemon Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Scalable DeFi Access Globally
    TrueNorth Raises $3M to Build Domain-Specific AI for Finance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 11:06
    XRP Not Leaving 1,000,000,000 Club: Fundamental Growth Recorded
    Arman Shirinyan
    News, Crypto News Digest
    Dec 5, 2025 - 10:43
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Relocates $100 Million in Bitcoin, USD Stablecoin $1 Million Exploit, New Cloudflare Outage Takes Down Coinbase
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 5, 2025 - 9:29
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence and Publishes His Full XRP Ledger Hub Metrics
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD