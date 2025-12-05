Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 5/12/2025 - 15:50
    Can bulls keep the price of Bitcoin (BTC) above $90,000 this week?.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The market is back to red on the last working day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap 

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 2.62% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is going down after setting a local resistance of $92,690. If bulls cannot seize the initiative, one can expect a further decline to the $89,000 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the rate of the main crypto has once again failed to fix above the $93,753 resistance. 

    If the daily bar closes around the current prices or below, the correction is likely to continue to the $88,000-$89,000 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is less clear as the price of BTC is far from the key support and resistance levels. In addition, the volume has dropped, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves anytime soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $90,226 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
