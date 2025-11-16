200% XRP Surge Results in 2,564,100,127 XRP in 24 Hours

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In just one day, XRP saw a move of over 2.5 billion XRP, a 200% increase over its average daily settlement activity, marking one of the biggest short-term payment volume spikes of the year. Large-scale value transfers are what XRP’s payment rail is designed for, and when volume spikes like this, it is typically connected to actual liquidity redistribution, such as institutional flows, remittance traffic or extensive wallet restructuring.

Window of opportunity

The price of XRP is still trapped in a complex technical structure despite the increase in network usage. The token is still stuck below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day major moving averages, which are all pushing down and sustaining a wider downward trend. Nevertheless, it is evident that the market is not going to collapse any more. Every time the price falls into this lower range, buyers intervene, making the $2.30-$2.35 range a stabilizing zone.

This type of divergence — bullish network activity, bearish chart structure — is impossible to ignore. When payment volume increases while prices remain unchanged, it usually indicates one of two things. The accumulation is occurring in silence. Catalyst-driven repricing is about to happen.

Catalyst for XRP

Additionally, there is a window of opportunity where catalysts are truly available. This is where institutional narratives, ETF filings and ongoing growth in cross-border settlements come together. XRP will not stay below its moving averages for very long if even one significant regulatory approval is lost. However, the chart is clear: in order to reverse momentum, XRP must recover the $2.55-$2.60 cluster. Until then, all bounces are corrective rather than breakout-level.

The important thing is that there was no sell-off as a result of this payment spike. No increase in exchange inflow. No cascade of liquidation. Rather, the price stayed constant. If you are looking for hidden strength, that is precisely what you want to see.

Which side gives first — the technical ceiling or the fundamental pressure building underneath — will determine the next course of action. However, XRP is currently indicating that the network is much more active than the price indicates, and this kind of divergence seldom persists for very long.