Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    200% XRP Surge Results in 2,564,100,127 XRP in 24 Hours

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 16/11/2025 - 9:17
    XRP saw an enormous 24-hour spike on the network, which could be a sign of some fundamental shift on the XRP market.
    Advertisement
    200% XRP Surge Results in 2,564,100,127 XRP in 24 Hours
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    In just one day, XRP saw a move of over 2.5 billion XRP, a 200% increase over its average daily settlement activity, marking one of the biggest short-term payment volume spikes of the year. Large-scale value transfers are what XRP’s payment rail is designed for, and when volume spikes like this, it is typically connected to actual liquidity redistribution, such as institutional flows, remittance traffic or extensive wallet restructuring.

    Window of opportunity

    The price of XRP is still trapped in a complex technical structure despite the increase in network usage. The token is still stuck below the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day major moving averages, which are all pushing down and sustaining a wider downward trend. Nevertheless, it is evident that the market is not going to collapse any more. Every time the price falls into this lower range, buyers intervene, making the $2.30-$2.35 range a stabilizing zone.

    Article image
    Source: XRPScan

    This type of divergence — bullish network activity, bearish chart structure — is impossible to ignore. When payment volume increases while prices remain unchanged, it usually indicates one of two things. The accumulation is occurring in silence. Catalyst-driven repricing is about to happen.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Team Teases 'Something New' as SHIB Remains Down Nearly 90% from ATH
    It’s Not Over for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Yet
    Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprise Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Will Fight for $3,000, Bitcoin (BTC) Sinks in $1,300,000,000 Bloodbath
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest

    Catalyst for XRP

    Additionally, there is a window of opportunity where catalysts are truly available. This is where institutional narratives, ETF filings and ongoing growth in cross-border settlements come together. XRP will not stay below its moving averages for very long if even one significant regulatory approval is lost. However, the chart is clear: in order to reverse momentum, XRP must recover the $2.55-$2.60 cluster. Until then, all bounces are corrective rather than breakout-level.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/15/2025 - 15:48
    Bitcoin Prints 512.73% Liquidation Imbalance as Price Revisits $94,000
    ByCaroline Amosun

    The important thing is that there was no sell-off as a result of this payment spike. No increase in exchange inflow. No cascade of liquidation. Rather, the price stayed constant. If you are looking for hidden strength, that is precisely what you want to see.

    Which side gives first — the technical ceiling or the fundamental pressure building underneath — will determine the next course of action. However, XRP is currently indicating that the network is much more active than the price indicates, and this kind of divergence seldom persists for very long.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 8:56
    Bitcoin Sentiment Reaches Worst Level Since February as Panic Becomes Extreme
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 7:59
    Shiba Inu Team Teases 'Something New' as SHIB Remains Down Nearly 90% from ATH
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 9:17
    200% XRP Surge Results in 2,564,100,127 XRP in 24 Hours
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 8:56
    Bitcoin Sentiment Reaches Worst Level Since February as Panic Becomes Extreme
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 7:59
    Shiba Inu Team Teases 'Something New' as SHIB Remains Down Nearly 90% from ATH
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD