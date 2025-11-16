Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Team Teases 'Something New' as SHIB Remains Down Nearly 90% From ATH

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Sun, 16/11/2025 - 7:59
    The Shiba Inu team has teased a brand-new project.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Team Teases 'Something New' as SHIB Remains Down Nearly 90% From ATH
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The team behind the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency has teased "something new" in its recent social media post.

    The new project has been described as wallet-friendly, useful and unmistakably SHIB.

    The social media account, which boasts nearly 4 million followers, has also tagged Bitget Wallet in its most recent social media post.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Team Teases 'Something New' as SHIB Remains Down Nearly 90% From ATH
    It’s Not Over for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Yet
    Crypto Market Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Surprise Recovery, Ethereum (ETH) Will Fight for $3,000, Bitcoin (BTC) Sinks in $1,300,000,000 Bloodbath
    XRP ETF Volume Hits $26 Million in First 30 Minutes, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Gets Zero,  Czech Central Bank Buys Bitcoin — Crypto News Digest

    Jaded community

    The community responses are clearly mixed, with SHIB holders showing visible frustration with the team.

    Advertisement

    Some users have criticized the rather unfortunate timing of the announcement, given that the entire cryptocurrency market recently experienced a rather severe price crash.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/15/2025 - 15:29
    SHIB's Shibarium Drops 54% Overnight, Why Sudden Downturn?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    There are also those who are dissatisfied with slow and inefficient burns.

    The perceived lack of transparency also appears to be a major concern among SHIB naysayers.

    SHIB's massive price decline

    The price of the SHIB token is down 89.4% from its record high, according to CoinGecko data.

    The enormous price decline can be explained by a combination of market dynamics, investor sentiment and internal ecosystem factors.

    SHIB experienced rapid hype in 2021, which led to speculative buying. However, hype faded, and many investors sold off, contributing to a sharp correction.

    The token has a massive circulating supply (trillions of tokens), which dilutes scarcity. Even though token burns occur, the effect has been limited compared to the total supply.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 11/15/2025 - 15:29
    SHIB's Shibarium Drops 54% Overnight, Why Sudden Downturn?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    SHIB has tried to expand its ecosystem (ShibaSwap, NFTs, Layer 2 Shibarium), but adoption and practical use cases remain limited. Investors often lose confidence when a token lacks strong utility.

    Other meme coins have captured attention, diverting speculative capital away from SHIB.

    However, there are some recent signs that SHIB might be getting more utility, going beyond the meme coin status.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 9:17
    200% XRP Surge Results in 2,564,100,127 XRP in 24 Hours
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 8:56
    Bitcoin Sentiment Reaches Worst Level Since February as Panic Becomes Extreme
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Coinbase Ventures-Backed Supra Offers $1M Bounty to Beat Its Parallel EVM Execution Engine
    The Quiet Revolution: Why the Smartest Players in Crypto Aren’t Chasing Hype Anymore
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: YUBIT Rebrands With a Vision to Redefine Crypto Participation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 9:17
    200% XRP Surge Results in 2,564,100,127 XRP in 24 Hours
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 8:56
    Bitcoin Sentiment Reaches Worst Level Since February as Panic Becomes Extreme
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 16, 2025 - 7:59
    Shiba Inu Team Teases 'Something New' as SHIB Remains Down Nearly 90% From ATH
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD