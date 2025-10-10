AdvertisementAdvert.
    Whales Offload XRP at Dizzying Pace 

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 5:19
    XRP whales keep selling as $50 million keeps flowing out on a daily basis
    Whales Offload XRP at Dizzying Pace 
    According to recent data, whales keep selling XRP at a rather rapid pace.

    They are offloading roughly $50 million per day on average over the past 30 days. 

    The price of the Ripple-linked token is down roughly 7% over the past week, underperforming the broader crypto market. 

    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Enter Freefall, Critical Support Lost? Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $120,000 Top, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bullish Reversal Starts Here
    Brandt Identifies XRP as Top Short Candidate Amid Price Slump
    Peter Brandt Sounds Alarm on Bitcoin (BTC), New XRP ETF with 3x Leverage Proposed, Cardano Founder Predicts Shift in Altcoin Season — Crypto News Digest

    Top short candidate 

    As reported by U.Today, prominent commodity trader Peter Brandt recently identified the XRP token as the top short candidate. 

    On its daily chart, the token is in the process of forming a descending triangle, which is a rather ominous sign for the bulls. It is generally viewed as a bearish continuation pattern or as a bearish reversal pattern.

    Thu, 10/09/2025 - 22:23
    XRP Supply Shrinks: Is Ripple Preparing Big Move?
    By Caroline Amosun

    For now, the technical analysis and the market flow data clearly indicate that selling pressure is gradually becoming more aggressive. 

    Brandt previously predicted that the XRP price could plunge to $2.2 if the triangle ends up breaking down. 

    $12 million worth of XRP liquidated 

    According to data provided by CoinGlass, a total of $11.83 million worth of XRP has been liquidated over the past 24 hours. Short positions account for the majority of the wipeout (81.3%). The Bybit exchange comes in first place with $4.41 million. 

    Earlier today, a whale opened a $3.44 million XRP short position, which has already secured a profit of nearly $100,000. 

    That said, the majority of XRP whales (58.81%) are currently bullish. 

    #XRP Price Prediction
