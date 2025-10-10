AdvertisementAdvert.
    6 Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Indicators Are Green: Uptrend Coming?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 10/10/2025 - 11:00
    Multiple Shiba Inu indicators showing high potential for recovery, but there's a catch
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    For Shiba Inu, a number of on-chain indicators are displaying early bullish signals, suggesting that an uptrend may be imminent despite the chart's recent lackluster performance.

    Despite price action remaining flat at $0.0000119, six key network and exchange metrics have turned positive over the past day, according to the most recent on-chain data, indicating a healthier underlying market structure.

    Netflows normalize

    With a -38.5 billion SHIB movement, the Exchange Netflow (Total) shows the most significant change. This suggests that investors are putting their holdings into cold storage rather than getting ready to sell, as there is a net outflow of tokens from exchanges, which is a generally bullish indication. The trend of declining supply on trading platforms has been reinforced by the exchange reserves' decline at the same time.

    Article image
    Source: Cryptoquant

    Additionally, network activity is increasing. There are now over 252 distinct addresses, an increase of 1.12% in the number of active addresses. When combined with a rising transaction count, which has increased by 1.09%, indicating growing transactional utility within the ecosystem, this increase in wallet activity frequently precedes stronger market participation.

    Velocity, which gauges how regularly tokens move throughout the economy, is another encouraging metric. A slight increase in SHIB’s velocity indicates that holders are beginning to interact with the asset again, which is a prerequisite for the beginning of a long-term reversal.

    SHIB limits

    However, a multimonth descending triangle that can be seen on the daily chart technically still limits SHIB. The RSI is circling 43, indicating weak momentum and the token is still below its 50-day and 100-day EMAs. Any bullish continuation would need to be validated by a confirmed breakout above the $0.0000124-$0.0000128 zone.

    Price action is trailing behind SHIB’s fundamentals, which are generally displaying subtle strength. The framework for a recovery rally may already be taking shape if these on-chain metrics keep getting better, which would pave the way for a possible trend reversal later in Q4, 2025.

