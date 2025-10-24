Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Prices Form Critical Triangle, Bitcoin's (BTC) Last Chance to Hit $120,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The market is in a transitional phase, where a recovery might happen at any given moment. But at the same time, investors should be ready for a rapid downturn since no movement is guaranteed, with high volatility on assets like SHIB, DOGE and BTC.

Technical stage switch for SHIB

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, two of the most well-known meme cryptocurrencies, have both entered significant technical stages and are displaying unique triangular patterns on their daily charts. Both tokens are getting closer to possible breakout points that could determine their trajectories for the remainder of Q4, as volatility is compressing and sentiment on the larger altcoin market is unclear.

SHIB is currently attempting to stabilize close to a fundamental support level at $0.0000099 following weeks of volatility and one of its steepest drops in months. This region is technically more significant because it falls within a zone that has been tested several times in the last six months. From a charting standpoint, SHIB is positioned inside a long-term descending triangle, which is enclosed by a strong descending resistance (black 200-day MA) and a lower trendline that is gradually rising.

While the lower boundary near $0.0000095 has consistently offered support, every attempt to break above the $0.000012-$0.000013 range has been rejected. It is noteworthy that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still at about 38, suggesting that the market is somewhat oversold but has not yet shown a clear reversal signal. Additionally, trading volumes have been continuously declining, which may indicate that market players are awaiting confirmation before deciding on a course.

Advertisement

Strong resistance is waiting at $0.000013-$0.000014, where a breakout above $0.0000115-$0.000012 might rekindle confidence. A close below $0.0000090, on the other hand, would render the support structure void and expose SHIB to a more severe retracement — perhaps all the way to $0.0000075.

A neutral-to-bullish bias is supported by on-chain data: SHIB's exchange reserves have been declining, which suggests that holders are taking their tokens out of centralized platforms — usually an indication of long-term accumulation. If selling pressure keeps decreasing, this might reduce the amount of potential downside.

Dogecoin's similar triangle

With resistance and support lines closely convergent, Dogecoin, which is presently trading at $0.193, is likewise forming a symmetrical triangle. The direction of this pattern is still unknown, but it typically indicates an impending volatility breakout. Despite rising almost 2% on the day, DOGE has demonstrated greater resilience than SHIB in recent sessions.

However, it is still confined beneath the 100-day and 200-day moving averages, which are situated between $0.22 and $0.23. The first clear indication of fresh bullish control would be a breakout above these levels. The asset price is currently squeezing between $0.19 and $0.20, which historically precedes strong movements, according to structural analysis.

Before the token becomes overbought, there may still be opportunity for upward momentum, according to the RSI at 40.8. The wider background, however, is still unclear. Since its most recent significant peak, DOGE's volume profile has been thin, which indicates that traders are hesitant following the most recent market-wide correction. The next few candles might be crucial. A breakout above $0.205-$0.21 might pave the way for $0.30, which would be in line with the 200-day MA.

However, a decline below $0.18 might force DOGE back to $0.16, possibly rekindling bearish sentiment. DOGE's pattern seems more symmetrical than SHIB's descending one, suggesting that the two possible outcomes are more evenly distributed. However, its tenacity close to the current range suggests that bulls are gradually regaining confidence.

Shake-up for Bitcoin

After several tumultuous weeks in which it lost and swiftly regained ground around its long-term support, Bitcoin is once again at a critical juncture, hovering just above the $108,000 mark. Bitcoin may have one more chance to rally toward $120,000 before more widespread weakness sets in, even though market sentiment is still cautious.

Bitcoin is seen on the chart consolidating just above its 200-day moving average (black line), a historically significant level that frequently serves as a launching pad for midcycle retracements. A narrow compression range is currently being created by the orange 100-day MA pressing overhead close to $112,000 at this time.

Bitcoin is in a tight spot, and its short-term future will probably depend on which side breaks first. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), which indicates neutral-to-oversold conditions, is just above 41 from a momentum perspective. In the meantime, trading volume has dropped from the capitulation spike in early October, suggesting that selling pressure may be abating as the price levels out.

BTC may be the starting point for a further leg upward if it can maintain support between $106,000 and $108,000. If momentum returns, it may retest $114,000 first, followed by $120,000. But there is not much room for error in the structure.

The asset could potentially decline toward $100,000 or even $96,000, the next important liquidity zone if a daily close below the 200-day MA confirms a breakdown. Bulls have a strong technical case, however, because Bitcoin has consistently demonstrated resilience within this range and the long-term trend is still in place.

If a recovery occurs, this might be the last midterm correction before Bitcoin tries to reach a new all-time high in late 2025. Bitcoin, to put it simply, is at a turning point. If this line is maintained, $120,000 will once more be within reach; if it is lost, a more significant market correction may be imminent.