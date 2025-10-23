AdvertisementAdvert.
    Four Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Revealed by 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 8:46
    At $109,406 per BTC, renowned bestselling writer Robert Kiyosaki says there are four simple reasons why he keeps buying Bitcoin and warns that ignoring them could cost you.
    Robert Kiyosaki, author of "Rich Dad Poor Dad," outlined four reasons why he continues to invest in Bitcoin (BTC). He made these comments while BTC was trading at $109,406 on Bybit, holding above the $100,000 mark, as supply growth slowed and market participants debated the market's next direction.

    The first reason is Bitcoin's hard cap of 21 million BTC. Unlike currencies or stocks, which can be issued in unlimited amounts, Bitcoin’s supply is fixed by code. Kiyosaki says this scarcity is what makes Bitcoin different from other assets and why he views it as a long-term investment rather than a short-term trade.

    Second, the author points out how close the network is to reaching that cap. Around 20 million BTC have already been mined, leaving fewer than three million to be released over the next century. Halvings reduce issuance every four years, so the flow of new coins is already limited and trending lower.

    Third, he discusses adoption. Spot ETFs are buying directly from exchange reserves, institutions are building their positions and retail investors remain active. Kiyosaki views this as increasing demand in relation to a shrinking pool of available coins, with liquidity gradually shifting from trading markets to long-term storage.

    Psychology matters too

    Finally, Kiyosaki mentions psychology. The fear of missing out (FOMO) intensifies as Bitcoin remains above six figures, enticing latecomers into the market and creating additional buying pressure. He warns that the cycle of hesitation followed by forced entry repeats each time BTC establishes a new high.

    Kiyosaki summarized his view in four points: a fixed limit of 21 million coins, 20 million of which have already been mined; increasing demand and FOMO driving new buyers.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
