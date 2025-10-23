AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? Fundamental Support Formed

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 10:25
    Shiba Inu is certainly saved after a fundamental flip of the price trajectory on the market, as the price has hit an important support level.
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? Fundamental Support Formed
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Shiba Inu may be settling in after weeks of upheaval. After a steep decline that erased most of its short-term gains, the meme token now seems to have formed a solid fundamental support zone, which could pave the way for a comeback.

    Shiba Inu's crucial level

    SHIB, which is currently trading at about $0.0000101, is at a crucial technical level that has historically functioned as both a support and a resistance zone. The asset has tested this area several times in the last few sessions, and each time, there has been buying interest, indicating that the market might be getting ready for a recovery.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In addition, following the panic-driven decline in early October, the price action has started to level off. Declining trading volumes are a common indication of consolidation prior to a possible move. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), on the other hand, is currently trading close to 38, suggesting that SHIB is in slightly oversold territory, a technical state that frequently precedes brief recoveries.

    HOT Stories
    Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Just Got More Real, Bitwise Advisor Warns
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fundamental Support Here, XRP's Chance for $3 Springboard, Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Comes Next
    Massive XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on $1 Billion XRP Treasury, Bitcoin Beats Gold — Crypto News Digest
    Gemini Founders Endorse Open Banking Rule

    SHIB needs more

    SHIB has made three touches of its ascending trendline support, creating a discernible base from a structural standpoint. In the past, notable upward reversals have been initiated by comparable multitouch levels. SHIB may regain the $0.000011-$0.000012 range if this support holds, with a more aggressive target close to $0.000013, where the 200-day moving average (black line) is currently located.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/23/2025 - 05:59
    Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Going to Zero
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    However, prudence is still necessary. Since the moving averages, especially the 50-day and 100-day (blue and orange lines), are still sloping downward, the overall trend is still bearish for the time being. SHIB must close firmly above these levels, indicating renewed market strength, before bulls can fully retake control.

    But for holders, this recent stabilization gives them hope. SHIB may at last be laying the groundwork for a longer-term recovery, now that the support has been thoroughly tested and selling pressure is lessening. A quick reversal might ensue if momentum continues to build, transforming this support zone into the starting point for SHIB’s subsequent rally.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 8:46
    Four Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Revealed by 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Monexis Announces Its Expansion, Offering Personalized Systems for Smarter and More Informed Investing
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Ika and Human Tech Reveal Wallet-as-a-Protocol (WaaP): First Zero-Trust Decentralized Wallet Infra
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 10:25
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Saved? Fundamental Support Formed
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 8:46
    Four Reasons to Buy Bitcoin Revealed by 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all