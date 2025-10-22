Crucial Security Alert Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A member of the Shiba Inu community has issued a security warning to the SHIB army. This security update is about an active phishing scam targeting Shiba Inu token holders.

Busting SHIB impersonation agenda

According to the details provided, a malicious website impersonating the official Shiba Inu site is actively draining wallets. The fake Shiba Inu website shows fake promotions like "Cross-Chain Swap Live!"

It also features wallet connection options mimicking legitimate platforms, false claims of partnerships and presale bonuses.

The scammers are pretending to be the Shiba Inu dev team, the SHIBARMY moderator and official support.

The fake site, once connected, can initiate unauthorized transactions and drain users’ assets. The Shiba Inu team pointed out the real website to ensure users do not fall prey to the phishing scam.

They also emphasized the ecosystem tokens, including SHIB , LEASH, BONE, TREAT, Shiba Swap and others.

🚨 SHIBARMY SECURITY ALERT: ANOTHER FAKE SITE DRAINING WALLETS 🚨



A malicious website impersonating Shiba Inu’s official platform is actively draining wallets. Do NOT connect to `https://app-shib-io.pages .dev/snapshot`.



### 🔥 ALERT DETAILS

Scammers have cloned the look and… pic.twitter.com/HKGk4gRRdQ — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) October 22, 2025

For maximum protection against the latest scam, users are urged never to connect their wallet to unknown or suspicious sites.

This is in addition to double-checking URLs, as scammers often use lookalike domains. Investors are also advised to revoke token approvals using tools like revoke dot cash if they have interacted with the fake site.

Shiba Inu faces recurrent scam attacks

Crucially, the latest phishing scam is just one among many in SHIB's history. The team posts these alerts weekly because the attacks never stop.

Shiba Inu has been one of the most targeted cryptocurrencies for phishing scams following its launch in August 2020. The scamming trend has continued into this year.

The team revealed on Aug. 14 that it discovered scammers impersonating major crypto projects , including Shiba Inu, to steal funds from holders. According to the details, scammers exploited expired Discord invite links to deceive crypto users, maliciously stripping them of their funds.