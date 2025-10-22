AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Crucial Security Alert Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 22/10/2025 - 15:56
    The SHIB army cautions the community against fake Shiba Inu wallet-draining site.
    Advertisement
    Crucial Security Alert Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A member of the Shiba Inu community has issued a security warning to the SHIB army. This security update is about an active phishing scam targeting Shiba Inu token holders.

    Advertisement

    Busting SHIB impersonation agenda

    According to the details provided, a malicious website impersonating the official Shiba Inu site is actively draining wallets. The fake Shiba Inu website shows fake promotions like "Cross-Chain Swap Live!"

    It also features wallet connection options mimicking legitimate platforms, false claims of partnerships and presale bonuses.

    The scammers are pretending to be the Shiba Inu dev team, the SHIBARMY moderator and official support.

    The fake site, once connected, can initiate unauthorized transactions and drain users’ assets. The Shiba Inu team pointed out the real website to ensure users do not fall prey to the phishing scam.

    They also emphasized the ecosystem tokens, including SHIB, LEASH, BONE, TREAT, Shiba Swap and others.

    For maximum protection against the latest scam, users are urged never to connect their wallet to unknown or suspicious sites.

    This is in addition to double-checking URLs, as scammers often use lookalike domains. Investors are also advised to revoke token approvals using tools like revoke dot cash if they have interacted with the fake site.

    Shiba Inu faces recurrent scam attacks

    Crucially, the latest phishing scam is just one among many in SHIB's history. The team posts these alerts weekly because the attacks never stop.

    Shiba Inu has been one of the most targeted cryptocurrencies for phishing scams following its launch in August 2020. The scamming trend has continued into this year.

    The team revealed on Aug. 14 that it discovered scammers impersonating major crypto projects, including Shiba Inu, to steal funds from holders. According to the details, scammers exploited expired Discord invite links to deceive crypto users, maliciously stripping them of their funds.

    Before this attack, a Shiba Inu community member disclosed that it had received reports of fake websites impersonating SHIB.

    #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:41
    XRP Ledger Races Toward 100 Million Milestone: Countdown Begins
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:35
    XRP Price Analysis for October 22
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Ika and Human Tech Reveal Wallet-as-a-Protocol (WaaP): First Zero-Trust Decentralized Wallet Infra
    MAGAX Presale Skyrockets as Meme-to-Earn Revolution Gains Global Momentum
    TrustStrategy Introduces Quantitative Trading Powered by Trade GPT Innovation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:56
    Crucial Security Alert Issued to Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:41
    XRP Ledger Races Toward 100 Million Milestone: Countdown Begins
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Oct 22, 2025 - 15:35
    XRP Price Analysis for October 22
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all