AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Going to Zero

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 5:59
    Peter Schiff is still convinced that the price of Bitcoin is eventually going to zero
    Advertisement
    Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Going to Zero
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    During a recent conversation with cryptocurrency influencer Michael Jerome (known as @notthreadguy), gold bug Peter Schiff stated that he is still convinced that Bitcoin will "eventually" plunge to zero.

    Advertisement

    "I still think that it is eventually going to zero, so I don't think that I got that wrong. What I did get wrong was underestimating the gullibility of the public to buy it," Schiff stressed. 

    Schiff has acknowledged that those who got into Bitcoin early did "a great job" of selling the story and "getting people to buy what they wanted to get rid of," he stressed. 

    HOT Stories
    Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Just Got More Real, Bitwise Advisor Warns
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fundamental Support Here, XRP's Chance for $3 Springboard, Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Comes Next
    Massive XRP Reversal Sends Price Towards $1, Ripple CTO Ends Speculation on $1 Billion XRP Treasury, Bitcoin Beats Gold — Crypto News Digest
    Gemini Founders Endorse Open Banking Rule

    The controversial financial analyst is convinced that this is a "gigantic pump-and-dump."

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/22/2025 - 13:57
    Protect Your Bitcoin? Peter Schiff Unveils His Recipe for Next Collapse
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    According to 10x Research, persistent sales by O.G. whales are believed to be one of the main reasons why Bitcoin is struggling to hold the $110,000 level. 

    Schiff has also noted that Bitcoin is down 30% from its peak price in gold, which recently logged a series of record highs.

    Looming economic crisis? 

    The permabear has also warned about a looming US economic crisis that will make 2008 look like a "Sunday picnic."

    He has predicted that the next crisis will be in U.S. Treasuries instead of subprime mortgages.

    Schiff is convinced that people will eventually lose faith in the US government's ability to pay bills. 

    "There's going to be a run on treasuries. People, you know, the world is not going to want to buy treasuries. The world is not going to want to own US dollars," Schiff predicts.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Peter Schiff
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 5:26
    Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Just Got More Real, Bitwise Advisor Warns
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Oct 23, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fundamental Support Here, XRP's Chance for $3 Springboard, Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Comes Next
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Ika and Human Tech Reveal Wallet-as-a-Protocol (WaaP): First Zero-Trust Decentralized Wallet Infra
    MAGAX Presale Skyrockets as Meme-to-Earn Revolution Gains Global Momentum
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 5:59
    Peter Schiff: Bitcoin Going to Zero
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 5:26
    Quantum Threat to Bitcoin Just Got More Real, Bitwise Advisor Warns
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Oct 23, 2025 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Fundamental Support Here, XRP's Chance for $3 Springboard, Ethereum (ETH) $3,500 Comes Next
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all