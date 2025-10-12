SHIB Price Analysis for October 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The last day of the week is mainly bearish for the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has declined by 3.78% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001011. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect an upward move to the $0.00001030 range.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is within yesterday's candle. The volume is declining after the dump a few days ago.

Neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the $0.00000832 support. At the moment, one should focus on the $0.00001145 level. While the rate is below that mark, bears keep controlling the situation on the market.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001003 at press time.