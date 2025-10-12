AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Analysis for October 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sun, 12/10/2025 - 13:48
    Can rate of SHIB remain above $0.000010 until end of week?
    Advertisement
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 12
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The last day of the week is mainly bearish for the market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has declined by 3.78% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.00001011. However, if the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect an upward move to the $0.00001030 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the meme coin is within yesterday's candle. The volume is declining after the dump a few days ago.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 10/11/2025 - 14:35
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for October 11
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy to seize the initiative. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness sharp ups or downs shortly.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the price of SHIB has made a false breakout of the $0.00000832 support. At the moment, one should focus on the $0.00001145 level. While the rate is below that mark, bears keep controlling the situation on the market.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00001003 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 13:34
    Mt.Gox Bitcoin Whale Awakens With 410,624% Profit and Hits Binance
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 13:11
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum and XLM
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Global AI Show Announces Milestone Edition: AI:2031 – Accelerating Intelligent Futures
    Block your dates for The Global Blockchain Show 2025 hosted by VAP Group in Abu Dhabi
    AIDA: The All-in-One Web3 Interface - Swap, Launch, Trade & Create with AI
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Oct 12, 2025 - 13:48
    SHIB Price Analysis for October 12
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 13:34
    Mt.Gox Bitcoin Whale Awakens With 410,624% Profit and Hits Binance
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 12, 2025 - 13:11
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Issues Bullish Verdict on Bitcoin, XRP, Ethereum and XLM
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all