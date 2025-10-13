AdvertisementAdvert.
    Top XRP Trader Reveals How He Got Lucky During Brutal $16 Billion Crypto Market Crash

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 13/10/2025 - 13:53
    XRP trader who called 700% rally reveals how he survived $16 billion market crash
    Top XRP Trader Reveals How He Got Lucky During Brutal $16 Billion Crypto Market Crash
    Crypto just flushed out a minimum of $16,000,000,000 in liquidations as Bitcoin slipped as low as $102,000 and dragged majors with it, XRP/BTC printed one of the ugliest candles of the year — dipping under 0.000019 BTC before snapping back above 0.0000225 BTC — and the chart still looks like someone pulled the floor out from everyone for a few hours straight.

    While thousands of traders got wiped on leverage, DonAlt — the same trader who months ago predicted XRP could run 700% from $0.50 into the $3.50 zone — somehow avoided a single hit.

    Asked directly if he had closed at those highs, he answered that he only cares about closes and is still holding everything, no hedges, no stops, just spot.

    That is what kept the popular trader alive in a week where almost everyone else bled. "People know my positioning, I literally moved across the world so simply got lucky this time around," admitted DonAlt, revealing it was not some genius strategy but simply not being overexposed while the market erased billions.

    Luck receipt

    Now with XRP reclaiming breakdown levels and majors like ETH and SOL trying to follow, DonAlt's timeline looks like a repeat of what he has been saying for months: spot, patience and no overtrading. When the crash came, that was enough.

    The trader who called XRP's seven-fold move did not beat the $16 billion crash by timing it; he survived it because he never played the game that got everyone else liquidated. And of course, luck itself performed its little magic.

