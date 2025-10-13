13 Years Strong: XRP on the Verge of 100 Million Ledgers

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger is closing in on 100 million ledgers, a historic milestone for the network, which launched in mid-2012. XRP Ledger dUNL validator Vet brings this fact to the spotlight in a recent tweet.

According to xrpscan data, the current ledger count is 99,490,488, with a remaining 509,512 for the XRP Ledger to reach the historic 100 million ledger milestone.

Good Morning to everyone, especially to those who made it possible over all the years to have us close soon the 100 million ledger mark on the XRPL. pic.twitter.com/fwrMUd3lMC — Vet 🏴‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) October 13, 2025

The XRP Ledger first launched in June 2012, although its early development began in 2011 by the trio of David Schwartz, Jed McCaleb and Arthur Britto, who, fascinated with Bitcoin, sought to build a distributed ledger that improved upon its fundamental limitations, with the goal of creating a digital asset that was more sustainable and built specifically for payments.

This vision birthed XRP, currently the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap, according to CoinMarketCap data.

XRP, XRP Ledger and Ripple USD (RLUSD) passed a stress test on the market following a crash that saw over $19 billion in liquidations over the weekend; XRP rebounded while RLUSD continues to maintain its $1 USD peg.

XRP price rebounds

XRP clawed back losses following Friday’s crash from $2.83 to $1.77, rebounding from a 41% collapse to reach $2.64 early Monday.

XRP rebounded significantly, recovering in market value, which is currently $157.11 billion after a tariff-driven collapse over the weekend.

Buyers sharply bought Friday's dip of $1.77, with prices rising for the third day to $2.64. At press time, XRP was up 9.24% in the last 24 hours to $2.62 but down 12.87% weekly. It is a good thing that XRP is now trading above its daily moving average 200 at $2.57. It will be watched in coming sessions to see if XRP holds above that level to target levels at $2.89 (the daily MA 50) and $3.