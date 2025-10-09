Crypto Market Prediction: BNB is Euphoric Before $2,000, XRP Beaten Up With $6 Billion, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Hit 2025's Bottom

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market's volatility is surging substantially, with a potential of bringing fresh inflows to the market and creating more opportunities for investors.

BNB is flying too high

With price action displaying near-vertical growth over the last few weeks, BNB has entered a euphoric phase. The token has experienced one of its most spectacular rallies in 2025, rising to about $1,310.

In addition to igniting traders' enthusiasm, the dramatic rise in volume and momentum has also sparked concerns about how long this run can last. Growing demand throughout Binance’s ecosystem and speculative momentum seem to be the main drivers of BNB’s rally.

The token has continuously respected its 20-day EMA as dynamic support on the daily chart, frequently bouncing from it since late August. However, the last few candles exhibit exhaustion, with large volume spikes and long upper wicks, indicating that short-term traders might be taking profits as the asset approaches overbought levels.

BNB is in the overbought zone, as indicated by the RSI, which is currently hovering around 78. The psychological $1,500 mark and the next logical resistance are located close to $1,400, if this euphoria persists. A break above those levels might pave the way for the much-anticipated $2,000 target, which would probably need to be reached by another leg of stronger market activity and persistent buying pressure.

BNB may retreat to retest its immediate support zones at $1080 and $960, where the 50-day EMA lines up with earlier consolidation areas, if profit-taking quickens. After months of almost constant gains, a correction to those levels would likely indicate a cooling phase rather than the end of the uptrend.

All things considered, BNB is unquestionably euphoric, but possibly overextended. The ability of buyers to sustain momentum without starting a larger sell-off will determine whether this rally continues or corrects. Whether BNB can reach $2000, or if a much-needed cooldown is imminent, should be determined in the upcoming sessions.

XRP isn't folding

After losing almost all of its September gains in a quick market reversal, XRP is once again under a lot of selling pressure. The token’s value has decreased by about $6 billion over the last few sessions, from about $177 billion to almost $171 billion.

The correction highlights a developing lack of momentum, as XRP is unable to maintain its upward trajectory, and the general market sentiment becomes cautious. On a technical level, the image is rapidly deteriorating. In early October, XRP made a fleeting attempt to break above the descending trendline, but it was swiftly rejected and dragged back toward its crucial 100-day EMA, which is currently trading at $2.85.

The asset is now protected from a possible breakdown by this level, which serves as the final significant technical support. If XRP loses ground here, the 200 EMA, which is close to $2.63, is the next obvious target. This would probably signal a deeper retracement phase and might cause holders to become even more alarmed.

Volume indicators also show a decline in confidence. Despite efforts to recover, buying volume has not kept pace with the robust selling spikes that followed each decline. Additionally, the RSI has moved into neutral territory, indicating that the late-summer bullish momentum has completely subsided.

For investors, the 100 EMA is the line in the sand at the moment. A consistent defense of this level might keep XRP stable and even pave the way for a recovery, but a significant change in market structure from consolidation to a fresh downward trend would be indicated by a daily close below it.

XRP is basically in a corner. The $6 billion market cap decline is a warning sign that investor confidence is rapidly declining, not just a short-term correction. The 100 EMA might give way if bulls don’t take back control quickly, which could lead to one of the biggest drops in XRP’s history.

Shiba Inu's mixed sentiment

Bearish sentiment is still weighing heavily on Shiba Inu, which is edging perilously close to what may be its lowest point of 2025. The key support zones that have kept SHIB afloat for months are about to be broken after multiple unsuccessful recovery attempts.

As investor sentiment cools, momentum wanes, and structural weakness intensifies, the meme coin’s long-term sustainability as a speculative asset may be in jeopardy. On the chart, SHIB is currently hovering close to $0.0000121, just above its crucial ascending support line after falling below several short-term moving averages.

The token’s inability to challenge the 200 EMA and frequent rejections close to the 100 EMA indicate that bears are still in complete control. SHIB would probably hit new annual lows if there was a clear breakdown below the $0.0000120 region, which might mark its 2025 bottom.

Volume data supports the increasing vulnerability even more. Bullish participation has decreased during recent trading sessions, but sell volume is still high. With the RSI at 45, SHIB has lost its upward momentum but has not yet reached deeply oversold conditions, suggesting that more downside may yet occur.

SHIB may hit $0.0000115 or even $0.0000105, which would represent a total retracement of its 2024 gains if the current trend persists. In addition to undermining sentiment in the short term, such a decline would make it harder for the token to stay relevant in a market where more robust utility-driven projects predominate.

The price of Shiba Inu may soon drop to the point where investors will no longer consider it a serious contender in the upcoming market cycle, effectively setting its 2025 bottom and marking the end of its speculative euphoria unless buyers act quickly.