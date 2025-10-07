Critical SHIB Alert Issued as Real Shiba Inu Token Scam Targets Wallets

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A crucial alert has been passed to the Shiba Inu community by Susbarium Shibarium Trustwatch, a Shiba Inu-focused X account dedicated to exposing scams and protecting the SHIB community.

Susbarium alerts the Shiba Inu community to an ongoing phishing scam using a real Shiba Inu token. It noted that a real SHIB token has been airdropped to wallets, but scammers are attaching a deceptive message urging users to visit a fake website to claim rewards.

🚨 SHIBARMY ALERT – PHISHING SCAM USING REAL TOKEN 🚨



A real SHIB token has been airdropped to wallets, but scammers are attaching a deceptive message urging users to “visit http://shibafarmance .org to claim rewards.”



⚠️ This is a phishing scam. The token itself may be… pic.twitter.com/wqi2ynopSq — Susbarium | Shibarium Trustwatch (@susbarium) October 6, 2025

The Shiba Inu watchdog flagged this as a phishing scam, adding that the token itself may be valid, but the message is designed to lure users into connecting their wallets to a fake site.

In a separate tweet, Susbarium urges the Shiba Inu community to actively protect their wallets. It says that scammers are actively impersonating trusted sources and sending fake links that mimic official Shiba Inu pages. The aim remains to trick unsuspecting victims into connecting their wallets and subsequently draining their funds.

Alert issued

In four points, Susbarium explained what the scam is about. First, scammers want to leverage the popularity and Shiba Inu's legitimacy to exploit unsuspecting investors. The bad actors then issue a call to action to visit a website to claim rewards. Susbarium added that this website is not related with the official Shiba Inu ecosystem, and connecting wallets could result in users' assets being stolen or compromising their security.

In the four points, as well, Susbarium mentioned how to stay safe. First, Shiba Inu community members should ignore any embedded messages in token names or airdrops. Second, community members should never visit unknown websites promoted through unsolicited tokens. Third, they should verify all activities, including those of tokens, through the official SHIB website and Shiba Inu channels. Finally, Shiba Inu holders should revoke token approvals if they have already interacted with the phishing scam.