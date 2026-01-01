World's Highest IQ Holder Makes First Wrong XRP Price Forecast

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP, the fifth-ranked cryptocurrency asset by market capitalization, has disproved the world’s highest IQ holder, YoungHoon Kim. Notably, over 48 hours after Kim predicted that XRP would rebound to $3, the coin remains below $2.

YoungHoon Kim's $3 XRP prediction fails to materialize

Kim, who prides himself on having an IQ of 276, made a bullish prediction Dec. 30, 2025, that XRP would hit $3. However, his prediction has failed courtesy of the unpredictability of the cryptocurrency market.

The wrong prediction by Kim highlights the wisdom in the common maxim in the crypto world, "do your own research."

Watch XRP. Next 48 hours. $3 level. — YoungHoon Kim, IQ 276 (@yhbryankimiq) December 30, 2025

If Kim’s prediction had materialized, that would have pushed XRP’s market cap to $182 billion . A development that could have helped it edge out BNB and moved XRP to fourth position and within reach of Tether (USDT).

As of this writing, XRP was changing hands at $1.84, which represents a 1% decline in the last 24 hours. The decline aligns with that asset’s 8.24% drop in the last 30 days. The coin had climbed from $1.81 but could not find momentum after it hit $1.88.

Despite an uptick in trading volume by 21.85% to $2.04 billion, traders remain cautious, driven by fears of XRP’s underperformance relative to Bitcoin (BTC). With the Fear and Greed Index at 31, investors are still sensitive to capital rotation away from altcoins and are unwilling to bet on the asset.

Additionally, the monthly escrow release of 1 billion XRP into circulation tends to have a dilution effect on the price outlook. However, system investor Jake Claver believes these scheduled unlocks are better for XRP as it can boost the price outlook.

Claver insists that unlocking events help keep circulation controlled and prevent Ripple from suddenly flooding the market even when there is high demand for the coin. The mechanism helps to ensure that XRP’s price movement reflects the realities in the market.

Can XRP reclaim $2?

Interestingly, even with XRP’s price down below the expected threshold, the coin emerged as the most traded asset on the Uphold exchange in 2025. According to an official statement from Uphold, XRP’s emergence was driven by a supportive community in the digital asset ecosystem.

Even though YoungHoon Kim’s prediction was wrong, crypto analyst Steph is Crypto believes XRP could hit a more realistic price of $2. He maintains this might occur if XRP support at $1.82 holds and the coin trades at above $1.88.

The analyst opines that such a development could set the coin a path of recovery toward $2.08.