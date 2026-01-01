Advertisement
    Japan's Metaplanet Buys 4,279 BTC as 2026 Begins

    By Caroline Amosun
    Thu, 1/01/2026 - 10:41
    Japan-based Bitcoin treasury firm is doubling down on Bitcoin as the new year kicks off as the firm tops its treasury with 4,279 BTC. It now holds 35,102 BTC.
    Japan's Metaplanet Buys 4,279 BTC as 2026 Begins
    Metaplanet, a Japanese public company focusing on Bitcoin, is starting off the new year strong with a major Bitcoin purchase that has turned heads across the crypto community.

    With the firm often mimicking Strategy’s relentless acquisition of Bitcoin in heavy stashes, Metaplanet has continued to stack up on the leading cryptocurrency, and it is not showing signs of holding back anytime soon.

    Popular crypto analyst at CryptoQuant Maartun has on Thursday, Jan. 1, shared details of a major Bitcoin acquisition from Metaplanet as the firm scoops Bitcoin worth over $380 million.

    Metaplanet closes 2025 with 35,102 BTC

    According to filings shared by the firm, Metaplanet purchased an additional 4,279 BTC at an average price of ¥16,325,148 per Bitcoin, representing about $104,638.

    With its latest Bitcoin purchase, Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings has now reached a massive 35,102 BTC, accumulated at an average purchase price of $102,000 per Bitcoin. Thus, Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at an aggregate cost basis of over $3.5 billion.

    While Metaplanet has continued to expand its Bitcoin treasury at a remarkable pace throughout 2025, the move further highlights its aggressive long-term conviction in Bitcoin.

    Nonetheless, Metaplanet’s impressive milestone is all thanks to its consistent deployment of both operating income and capital market funding to continue growing its digital asset reserves, especially Bitcoin.

    Per data showcased by the firm, Metaplanet showed impressive strength in the accumulation of its Bitcoin holdings in Q2, 2025, which covered for about 129.4% of its reserve growth.

    With a massive 35,102 BTC sitting in its reserve, Metaplanet ranks among the top largest and fast-growing Bitcoin treasury firms.

    #Bitcoin #Metaplanet #Strategy News
