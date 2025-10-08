AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    XRP: Massive Crash Erases All September Recovery Attempts

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 8/10/2025 - 8:44
    XRP lost almost everything it had gained by end of September, with potential of losing $2
    Advertisement
    XRP: Massive Crash Erases All September Recovery Attempts
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    With the token losing almost all of the gains it made in September, XRP’s brief recovery phase has abruptly ended. Technically and structurally, XRP is once again in a precarious position following a robust but brief recovery earlier in the month. The asset is now the last crucial line of defense before a possible breakdown, as seen by the current chart, which shows it struggling just above its 100-day EMA.

    XRP has struggled to maintain momentum above the $2.90-$3.00 resistance range on multiple occasions over the last few weeks. Every attempt to break higher was quickly turned down, creating a triangle pattern that is now descending and has resulted in yet another downturn.

    XRP's crucial support area

    Currently hovering around $2.85, the 100 EMA serves as a crucial support area. The next significant target, the 200-day EMA at $2.63 that stands for the deeper support of the overall market structure, would probably be reached if XRP were to decisively lose this level.

    HOT Stories
    Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin (BTC) Troubled at $123,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Key Moment After Four Months, Ethereum (ETH) to Hit $5,000 After These Three
    Ripple Receives $56 Million Worth of XRP from Unknown Wallet, Bitcoin Billionaire Predicts 'Massive Rally', Dogecoin (DOGE) Golden Cross Might Be Coming — Crypto News Digest
    Schiff: Bitcoin and Crypto to Be Rugged by Gold
    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The technical weakness reflects the deteriorating market fundamentals of XRP. The market capitalization of XRP fell from $177.8 billion to about $170.9 billion in a single day, according to CoinMarketCap data, wiping out the recovery that was made in late September and wiping out billions of dollars in value.

    Advertisement

    Additionally, trading volume has stayed low, with a 24-hour volume of about $6.04 billion, suggesting that investors are becoming less speculative and cautious. The RSI has entered neutral territory, confirming that there is not enough buying power to support a recovery.

    Bitcoin consolidates

    XRP’s setup appears more unstable as Bitcoin consolidates and the market’s appetite for risk declines. There is a much higher chance of a deeper correction toward the 200 EMA if the 100 EMA breaks, which could result in another wave of liquidation pressure.

    XRP is currently technically neutral-to-bearish, and the path of least resistance points lower unless bulls are able to retake the descending trendline and push the price back above $3.00 with volume confirmation. The September rebound was not the beginning of a new bullish cycle, but rather a brief lull in an ongoing correction, according to the current structure.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 7:50
    3X XRP ETF Proposal Just Appeared
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 6:03
    Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Rome Launches Its Genesis NFT Collection “Imperia” on Magic Eden Launchpad
    Meanwhile, Bitcoin Life Insurer, Secures $82M to Meet Soaring Demand for Inflation-Proof Savings
    Pepeto Presale Exceeds $6.93 Million; Staking and Exchange Demo Released
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 8:44
    XRP: Massive Crash Erases All September Recovery Attempts
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 7:50
    3X XRP ETF Proposal Just Appeared
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 8, 2025 - 6:03
    Peter Brandt Names 'Ultimate Risk' to Bitcoin
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all