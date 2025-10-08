XRP: Massive Crash Erases All September Recovery Attempts

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

With the token losing almost all of the gains it made in September, XRP’s brief recovery phase has abruptly ended. Technically and structurally, XRP is once again in a precarious position following a robust but brief recovery earlier in the month. The asset is now the last crucial line of defense before a possible breakdown, as seen by the current chart, which shows it struggling just above its 100-day EMA.

XRP has struggled to maintain momentum above the $2.90-$3.00 resistance range on multiple occasions over the last few weeks. Every attempt to break higher was quickly turned down, creating a triangle pattern that is now descending and has resulted in yet another downturn.

XRP's crucial support area

Currently hovering around $2.85, the 100 EMA serves as a crucial support area. The next significant target, the 200-day EMA at $2.63 that stands for the deeper support of the overall market structure, would probably be reached if XRP were to decisively lose this level.

The technical weakness reflects the deteriorating market fundamentals of XRP. The market capitalization of XRP fell from $177.8 billion to about $170.9 billion in a single day, according to CoinMarketCap data, wiping out the recovery that was made in late September and wiping out billions of dollars in value.

Additionally, trading volume has stayed low, with a 24-hour volume of about $6.04 billion, suggesting that investors are becoming less speculative and cautious. The RSI has entered neutral territory, confirming that there is not enough buying power to support a recovery.

Bitcoin consolidates

XRP’s setup appears more unstable as Bitcoin consolidates and the market’s appetite for risk declines. There is a much higher chance of a deeper correction toward the 200 EMA if the 100 EMA breaks, which could result in another wave of liquidation pressure.

XRP is currently technically neutral-to-bearish, and the path of least resistance points lower unless bulls are able to retake the descending trendline and push the price back above $3.00 with volume confirmation. The September rebound was not the beginning of a new bullish cycle, but rather a brief lull in an ongoing correction, according to the current structure.