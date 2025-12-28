XRP: Unusual On-Chain Spike Raises Questions

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Although on-chain activity just printed a spike that does not neatly fit into the bearish narrative, XRP price action appears weak and directionally unresolved. It is this divergence that is causing concern.

The market continues to put pressure on XRP. The price is firmly below important moving averages in the $1.85-$1.90 range. The 50-, 100- and 200-day averages serve as layered resistance because they are all overhead and sloping downward. Since the post-summer highs, XRP has remained structurally trapped in a declining channel.

Volume has continued to decline, and each attempt at a bounce has been swiftly capped. This stagnation is reflected in momentum indicators. The RSI is in the low 40s, indicating weak demand without complete surrender.

What's moving XRP

What’s taking place on-chain is difficult to understand. Payment activity has increased significantly over the last month, according to XRP Ledger data. Nearly 900,000 transactions were made every day, which is one of the highest numbers in recent months.

At the same time, there were several spikes in payment volume, some of which were significantly higher than average baseline levels. To put it succinctly, there are more transfers, larger transfers and clustered activity instead of consistent organic growth.

This poses a crucial query: who is transferring XRP, and why at this particular time? You would anticipate at least a slight price response if this were a retail-driven increase in usage. No, it is not.

Internal treasury movements, liquidity rebalancing, corridor testing or institutional settlement flows, rather than speculative trading, are examples of how the activity might be dominated by a few large entities. Put differently, it is possible that XRP is being used without being actively purchased on open markets.

On-chain activity breakdown

Positioning ahead of potential catalysts is another option. In the past, XRP has demonstrated times when on-chain activity is weeks or months ahead of the price, particularly when connected to payment rails or cross-border settlement trials. False positives, or spikes in activity that never resulted in long-term gains, have also been produced by it.

XRP is in a state of limbo as of today's rate of development on the network. Price trends indicate risk-off, but network data indicates something is happening. The market will view these on-chain spikes with suspicion until the price returns to at least the mid-$2 range and exits the declining structure.