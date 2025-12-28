-459,000,000,000 Shiba Inu in 1 Week: SHIB Exchanges Hit With Supply Thirst

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

While the price does not completely collapse, Shiba Inu is bleeding supply off exchanges. Netflow data shows that approximately 459 billion SHIB have left centralized exchanges over the last seven days. The location of tokens has changed, moving away from exchanges’ wallets.

Entering outflow period

There have been several deep red days with sustained withdrawals, and the exchange netflow has been continuously negative. Midway through the week, more than 280 billion SHIB left exchanges in a single session, making it the largest single-day withdrawal.

This type of action typically indicates one of two things: either supply is being moved into longer-term arrangements like DeFi staking proxies or private custody, or large holders are moving to cold storage. In any case, you do not see this kind of behavior when participants are getting ready to market dump.

Concurrently, price action appears to be objectively poor. SHIB is still clearly declining on a daily basis. Major moving averages such as the 50, 100 and 200-day are all sloping downward, and the price is trading far below them. Over the previous two months, every bounce has been sold into. RSI and other momentum indicators continue to be suppressed, remaining in the low-40s range, which indicates both a lack of panic and weak demand.

Supplies are thinning

The exchange supply continues to decline despite the persistent bearish structure. This implies that sell pressure is being absorbed or eliminated from liquid venues completely rather than increasing.

From the standpoint of the network, activity has not declined, but it has not risen either. There is no indication of widespread surrender, and transfers continue to be stable. Instead, slow compression is taking place, which results in fewer tokens being available on exchanges, reduced volatility and a decline in emotional engagement.

Upside is not guaranteed in any way. SHIB is still a high-beta meme asset, and it will not miraculously reverse trends in the absence of broader market strength. But the way things are set up now matters.