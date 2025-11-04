Crypto Market Prediction: 90% XRP Nosedive On-Chain, Dogecoin Lost Most Critical Pattern of 2025, Can Shiba Inu (SHIB) Recover by 2026?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is not seeing enough inflows, as multiple assets are showing a rapid descent, which destroys the foundation for a proper recovery by the end of 2025. Capital inflows are the lifeblood of any sustainable uptrend, and their absence indicates that most investors are sidelined. Without new money entering the ecosystem, liquidity dries up, trading volumes shrink and we see breakdowns on assets like Dogecoin and XRP.

XRP's on-chain activity melted

Over the past few weeks, XRP’s network activity has drastically decreased, which may indicate a change in market sentiment and a decline in transactional demand. On-chain data shows that XRP’s payments volume, or the total amount transferred between accounts, has decreased by almost 90% from its peak earlier in October to current readings that are just over 200 million XRP. A more general cooling trend in the XRP ecosystem is reflected in this decline in transactional flow.

A different metric that tracks all transactions, the number of payments, has also drastically decreased, going from over a million daily transactions in early October to less than 500,000. After weeks of muted sentiment throughout the cryptocurrency market, the sharp drop raises questions about whether institutional and network-level usage may be slowing.

XRP has not performed any better in terms of price. The token, which is currently trading at $2.41, broke below its short-term ascending support line and lost almost 5% over the past day. The technical outlook is still negative because XRP is still struggling below its 200-day moving average (black line), with resistance building up around $2.70-$2.80. If the market is unable to find support close to the $2.20 zone, momentum indicators like the RSI (41) show a glaring loss of buying power, indicating the possibility of additional downward pressure.

Bearish technicals and collapsing on-chain metrics combine to create a cautious image. Although XRP has historically recovered from periods of severe network contraction, the lack of a robust recovery in both volume and payments strengthens the bearish argument this time. The asset runs the risk of falling toward the crucial $2.00 psychological support which, if broken, could result in more serious technical harm unless activity significantly increases or liquidity returns to XRP’s ecosystem.

Worst time for DOGE?

One of Dogecoin’s most important technical structures of 2025, a descending triangle pattern that served as the last consolidation zone for months, has officially vanished. All of Dogecoin’s gains since the middle of the year were essentially erased by the breakdown, which took place over the course of the last 48 hours, and the asset returned to extremely negative territory.

DOGE collapsed below the lower boundary of its triangle near $0.18, confirming the bearish breakout after several unsuccessful attempts to regain the $0.21-$0.22 resistance area. The action caused the token’s price to drop more than 6% in a single day, and it is currently trading at $0.175, perilously close to the next significant support level at $0.16. Dogecoin was also pulled below its 200-day moving average by the breakdown, which may indicate a change in the long-term trend momentum.

The blue and orange lines, representing the 50-day and 100-day moving averages, are currently curving downward, suggesting that if bulls are unable to stage a swift recovery, bearish pressure may increase even more. The bleak picture is further reinforced by volume data, which shows declining trading activity and no increase in buy-side participation that would indicate accumulation. This bearish bias is supported by the RSI reading at 35, which indicates that momentum has clearly shifted in favor of the sellers but is not yet oversold enough to generate significant dip-buying interest.

Technically speaking, Dogecoin is currently facing a difficult uphill battle. The closest support is located at $0.16, and a more crucial area is close to $0.13, which was last tested during the correction in early 2025. A route toward $0.10, a level not seen since late 2024, could be reopened if those are lost. Dogecoin’s optimistic outlook for 2025 is in jeopardy due to low sentiment and major moving averages stacked above the price.

Pressure on Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu, which has lost more than 5% in the last day and is moving toward the $0.0000095 zone, is still under increasing pressure as bearish momentum permeates the larger market. Since early summer, the asset has been in a persistent downtrend and has not been able to recover important moving averages, which is a significant barrier to any meaningful attempt at recovery.

Technically, SHIB is still below its 200-day moving average (black line), which indicates that the long-term trend is still negative. There is no immediate indication of a reversal because the 50-day and 100-day moving averages are also sloping downward. The price has since dropped back under short-term support, indicating a lack of buying interest after the recent unsuccessful breakout attempt near $0.0000105 was quickly rejected.

A number of crucial elements must come together for SHIB to regain ground and get close to $0.000015 by late 2025 or early 2026. First, there would need to be a significant improvement in market sentiment throughout the cryptocurrency industry, ideally fueled by a fresh Bitcoin surge or a revival of meme coin trading cycles. Second, in order to maintain long-term demand, Shiba Inu’s layer-2 solution, the Shibarium ecosystem, needs to demonstrate real utility and observable growth in on-chain activity.

Technically speaking, the first genuine indication of recovery would be to reclaim and hold above $0.000012-$0.000013. The 100-day and 200-day moving averages, a critical resistance cluster, line up with that zone. A verified breakout above this range might pave the way toward $0.000015-$0.000018, but sustained momentum would require substantial volume confirmation.

Shiba Inu’s possible recovery depends on a revival of the macro market and fresh retail speculation, even though the company’s current setup is bearish. SHIB runs the risk of staying range-bound below $0.000012 well into 2025 in the absence of these catalysts; however, a late-cycle rally into early 2026 is still possible if there is sufficient liquidity and hype.