    XRP Price Triggers Brutal 13,600% Liquidation Imbalance: What's Going On?

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 13:58
    XRP faced a brutal hour as over $412,000 in positions were liquidated, creating an abnormal 13,600% imbalance that exposed how overleveraged the crypto market remains.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    XRP traders just lived through one of those textbook hours that clean entire charts as, according to CoinGlass, over $412,000 in leveraged positions were wiped out, and almost every cent of it came from longs. 

    For comparison, short positions barely made a dent with a figure of $3,200, leaving a 13,600% imbalance that tells the whole story about the current state of the crypto market right now.

    As always, the triggers are on the price chart of XRP. On the one-minute chart, the dip looked surgical — from $2.425 down to $2.3817 in under an hour, with more than 10 million XRP traded and most of it driven by forced liquidations, not active selling. 

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    It was not panic, it was spot selling pressure on overleveraged futures positions. One could see bids vanish, candles thin out and the range that had been holding good for days finally give way without a fight, which is understandable in current extreme fear conditions.

    The structure behind the XRP futures collapse is a usual story this fall — overleveraged longs built up during the calm stretch above $2.40, thinking sell pressure has exhausted. When the wick hit, margin calls did the rest. 

    What's next for XRP?

    This was not bears taking control, just traders paying for greed the same way they did near $1.95 earlier this year — too much size, too little patience, same ending.

    Now the liquidity sits lower, around $2.38 to $2.36, exactly where the next test should come. Unless new capital shows up to rebuild positions, XRP will likely drift sideways through the afternoon, trying to digest the wreckage left behind by that one brutal hourly candle.

