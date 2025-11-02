Shiba Inu (SHIB) Survives October Without Adding New Zero, Meme Coin Bulls Eye November Rally

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) just did the unexpected — it closed October without printing a new zero. After crashing to $0.00000955 early in the month, the price managed to get it back over $0.0000102 and has maintained it ever since. It is not a rally yet, but for a meme coin that spent half the year struggling, survival counts as progress.

October’s drop for SHIB was about 15%, which is mild compared to most alt charts. Taking a wider view, it is the setup that matters: flat volume, narrow volatility and an RSI that refuses to die. In May, this same structure ended with a 35% increase.

The Bollinger Bands are locked tight with the daily middle near $0.00001014 and the upper edge around $0.00001178 per Shiba Inu coin. Bulls are fixated on that line — a clean breakout there could lead to a 20-25% move in a short period.

Below range, on the other hand, has held strong, having been tested three times since May without ever cracking for long.

Lucky month

Then there is November — Shiba Inu's lucky month. It gained 48.8% in 2024, 833% in 2021, and the average gain has been over 170%. If the pattern repeats, $0.00001062 will be the first spark and $0.0000123 is the checkpoint.

The market has seen this meme play out before, and it usually starts slowly, right after everyone stops watching.