    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Survives October Without Adding New Zero, Meme Coin Bulls Eye November Rally

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 2/11/2025 - 14:36
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) just pulled off an unexpected October win with no new zero but just a clean hold above $0.00001, and now meme coin traders are already betting November won't be this bad.
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) just did the unexpected — it closed October without printing a new zero. After crashing to $0.00000955 early in the month, the price managed to get it back over $0.0000102 and has maintained it ever since. It is not a rally yet, but for a meme coin that spent half the year struggling, survival counts as progress.

    October’s drop for SHIB was about 15%, which is mild compared to most alt charts. Taking a wider view, it is the setup that matters: flat volume, narrow volatility and an RSI that refuses to die. In May, this same structure ended with a 35% increase.

    SHIB/USD by TradingView

    The Bollinger Bands are locked tight with the daily middle near $0.00001014 and the upper edge around $0.00001178 per Shiba Inu coin. Bulls are fixated on that line — a clean breakout there could lead to a 20-25% move in a short period.

    Below range, on the other hand, has held strong, having been tested three times since May without ever cracking for long.

    Lucky month

    Then there is November — Shiba Inu's lucky month. It gained 48.8% in 2024, 833% in 2021, and the average gain has been over 170%. If the pattern repeats, $0.00001062 will be the first spark and $0.0000123 is the checkpoint.

    The market has seen this meme play out before, and it usually starts slowly, right after everyone stops watching.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu #SHIB
