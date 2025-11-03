BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Purchase Since Late September

Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased 397 Bitcoins for a total of $46.5 million, according to its Monday announcement.

This marks the company's biggest Bitcoin buy since Sept. 22.

The company now holds a total of 640,418 BTC, which has been purchased at an average price of $74,057 per coin.

Dwindling purchases

The company's October purchases were just as underwhelming as the flagship cryptocurrency's price performance. On Oct. 20, the company announced that it had bought just $18.8 million, which marked one of its smallest Bitcoin purchases to date.

