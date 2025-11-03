AdvertisementAdvert.
    BREAKING: Strategy Announces Biggest Purchase Since Late September

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 13:31
    Strategy has announced its biggest BTC purchase in more than a month, but it's still not really impressive
    Cover image via U.Today
    Business intelligence firm MicroStrategy has purchased 397 Bitcoins for a total of $46.5 million, according to its Monday announcement. 

    This marks the company's biggest Bitcoin buy since Sept. 22. 

    The company now holds a total of 640,418 BTC, which has been purchased at an average price of $74,057 per coin.

    Dwindling purchases 

    The company's October purchases were just as underwhelming as the flagship cryptocurrency's price performance. On Oct. 20, the company announced that it had bought just $18.8 million, which marked one of its smallest Bitcoin purchases to date.

    After wowing the crypto crowd with nine-figure purchases, the company's announcements are now substasntialy less impressive now that capital-raising has become significantly less favorable due to its collapsing premium

    #Strategy News #Michael Saylor
