'Crypto Far From Over,' Jeremie Davinci Lambasts Skeptics Out Loud

Jeremie Davinci, a renowned crypto YouTuber and an early Bitcoin adopter, who also advocates for other cryptocurrencies, has published a post on his X account to address crypto skeptics and those who are spreading FUD (fear, uncertainty, doubt) about crypto.

Davinci speaks out on heavy market decline

Jeremie Davinci, who often publishes his comments on current crypto developments or shares his take on crypto’s future, this time talked about the current dispute that is likely taking place between crypto enthusiasts and crypto skeptics.

His tweet is made in the form of a dialogue between imaginary argument sides. The crypto believer in it says, “Crypto is far from over.” Their opponent argues, “It’s over. Sold.”

#Crypto is far from over.



It’s over. Sold. — Davinci Jeremie (@Davincij15) September 6, 2025

One can make a 100% bet that Davinci remains on the side of crypto believers, expecting a bullish future for cryptocurrencies.

Investors continue buying Bitcoin heavily

Crypto analyst and trader Ali Martinez has reported that a jaw-dropping amount of Bitcoins have been bought and withdrawn from various crypto exchanges within a short time period — the last 30 days.

He published a chart by an on-chain data company, CryptoQuant, to illustrate it. According to the chart, a staggering 79,000 Bitcoins valued at approximately $8.87 billion have been taken away from crypto exchanges over the past month.

79,000 Bitcoin $BTC, worth $8.87 billion, withdrawn from exchanges in the past month! pic.twitter.com/BPy0DTFnPE — Ali (@ali_charts) September 6, 2025

The chart shows that compared to Aug. 25, exchange Bitcoin reserves have shrunk from 2.55 million to 2.48 million BTC.

These withdrawals took place as the Bitcoin price began to rise from around $109,000 to above $112,000. At present, BTC is changing hands at $110,800 after staging a 2.12% decline and losing the $113,000 level over the past 24 hours.