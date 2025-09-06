Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection

    By Yuri Molchan
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 8:31
    Michael Saylor insists that MSTR dusts SPY anyway, rejection does not matter
    Advertisement
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, the renowned Bitcoin advocate and the co-founder of the Bitcoin treasury company Strategy, has issued a tweet showing his reaction to the rejection of his company from being included in the S&P 500 index.

    Advertisement

    He has posted data that shows that the only thing Strategy needs to be part of S&P 500 is merely a formal recognition, basically, since MSTR has already left SPY lying in the dust in terms of market performance.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 09/05/2025 - 21:15
    Breaking: Strategy Snubbed from S&P 500 Inclusion
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    HOT Stories
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection
    Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data
    XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?
    Breaking: Strategy Snubbed from S&P 500 Inclusion

    Saylor reacts to Strategy's stunning SPY rejection

    On Friday, Sept. 5, the official decision was made on whether or not to add Strategy to the S&P 500 index. The decision was negative, while another large company, also directly related to crypto, but through trading and investment, was included in it — the Robinhood platform, which allows retail users to invest in both traditional stocks and crypto as well as crypto-related products.

    Advertisement

    Saylor reacted to this decision by posting a tweet with an infographic showing that MSTR has long left the S&P 500 (SPY) behind thanks to its Bitcoin strategy. What is even more curious and notable — the infographic shows that MSTR has outperformed Bitcoin itself, too. MSTR shows a 92% surge on the chart, while SPY lags with a 14% increase, and Bitcoin shows 55% annualized growth in terms of “Bitcoin Standard Era Return.”

    As the rejection from the S&P 500 inclusion news made its way into news reports, MSTR immediately dropped 2%. However, the official X account of the company tweeted that despite this unfortunate event, Strategy will certainly maintain its course and will not be deterred from the Bitcoin path.

    #Michael Saylor #Strategy News #S&P 500 #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 7:22
    Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data
    ByYuri Molchan
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Sep 6, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 8:31
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 7:22
    Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review
    Sep 6, 2025 - 0:01
    XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all