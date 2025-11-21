Advertisement
    Crypto Exchange Toobit Launches Trail to Triumph Trading Campaign With $1 Million in Rewards

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Fri, 21/11/2025 - 7:20
    Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange for spot and derivatives trading, shares the details of its largest event for community enthusiasts.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange for newcomers and pros, kicks off Trail to Triumph, a mission-based trading campaign backed by climbing champion Chris Sharma. Traders will be able to win physical prizes, token airdrops and much more in the lucky draw.

    Trail to Triumph by Toobit campaign goes live with $1 million prize pool

    Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, announced today its newest campaign, Trail to Triumph, with Chris Sharma. This campaign encourages both new and experienced traders to explore and trade across Toobit's diverse features, with a prize pool of up to $1 million in bonuses, trial funds and physical rewards.

    The campaign utilizes a mission-based structure, rewarding traders with lucky draw entries for completing various tasks across three core categories: starter quests for quick onboarding, tiered funding milestones for deposit activity and daily climbs that reward regular trading across spot, futures, copy trading and event contracts.

    Participants in the campaign can open mystery boxes and win a range of rewards. The prize pool features gadgets such as the iPhone 17 Pro (512GB), the Apple Watch Series 11, the Nintendo Switch 2, and the iPhone Air. Traders can also claim crypto and vouchers, including USDT bonuses worth up to 200 USDT, trial funds, event contracts' trial funds and token airdrops like DOGE and TON. For those looking for exclusive items, the pool also includes limited-edition Toobit merchandise.

    Mike Williams, Chief Communications Officer at Toobit, invites all traders to join the flagship campaign:

    Every great journey, whether conquering a climbing route or navigating the crypto markets, requires calculated strategy and determination. We're inviting our community to explore the full breadth of Toobit, where hitting these trading and deposit milestones turns their focus and strategy directly into tangible, high-value rewards.

    With a diverse lineup of tracks, the campaign is open to both professional and newcomer traders, as well as for the spot and futures audience of Toobit.

    Toobit's campaign backed by climbing legend Chris Sharma

    Traders must register on the campaign page to participate. Full details, requirements and Terms and Conditions can be found on the official announcement page.

    The Trail to Triumph campaign is driven by Toobit's official brand ambassador, world-renowned climber Chris Sharma. Announced in May 2025, the partnership highlights the shared mindset between elite climbing and strategic trading: success hinges on careful preparation, calculated risk and dedication.

    Sharma, known for pioneering new routes and challenging limits, embodies these principles. This was showcased in Toobit's brand video, "The Ascent," which uses his intense climbs as a metaphor for the focused, determined journey required to succeed on crypto markets.

