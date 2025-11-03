AdvertisementAdvert.
    Crypto Exchange Toobit Named Best CEX User Interface, Best CEX Educational Platform on Blockchain Life 2025

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 3/11/2025 - 13:02
    Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, secures two prestigious awards at the Blockchain Life 2025 event in Dubai.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Toobit, a global centralized cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, shares the details of its performance with the Blockchain Life 2025 Award. One of the biggest gatherings in crypto honoured Toobit with two prestigious nominations.

    Crypto exchange Toobit secures two awards at Blockchain Life 2025: What to know

    Toobit, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, announces today its double win at Blockchain Life Awards 2025. The exchange was honored with awards for Best CEX User Interface and Best CEX Educational Platform.

    Article image
    Image by Toobit

    The winners were announced on the second day of Blockchain Life 2025, one of the world's 

    iconic blockchain and Web3 gatheringsб with over 16,000 attendees from 130 countries.

    Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit, is thrilled by Toobit's combo of prestigious industry awards:

    We are deeply grateful for the support shown by the community we serve. We want our traders to have a cleaner, easier way to trade, and to equip them with the knowledge they need to succeed. Hearing directly from our community that our efforts are translating into a better experience for them is the highest honor.

    Following an initial nomination phase, the final recipients of the Blockchain Life Awards were chosen by the community through a public voting round conducted via their official Telegram Mini App, where each Telegram user was allocated one vote per category.

    That being said, Toobit's effort in UX/UI development and educational content strategy were recognized by both industry professionals and regular users.

    Toobit outshines 20 market heavyweights 

    The crypto community chose Toobit as the winner for both categories, selecting it from a highly competitive lineup that included over 20 combined nominees in both categories.

    The dual accolades at the Blockchain Life Awards bring Toobit’s total major industry awards this year to four, following previous recognitions for its rapid growth and regional excellence, including the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Award for Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year.

    Toobit is an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence.

    Toobit prioritizes a fair, secure, seamless and transparent trading experience, ensuring that every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

    As covered by U.Today previously, Toobit introduced a $50 million protection fund for users affected by potential market instability.

