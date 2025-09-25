Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Exchange Giant Kraken Wraps Up $500 Million Funding Round

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 25/09/2025 - 19:57
    Crypto exchange Kraken plans to go public in 2026
    Advertisement
    Crypto Exchange Giant Kraken Wraps Up $500 Million Funding Round
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    According to a recent report by Fortune, cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has closed a massive $500 million funding round at a staggering $15 billion valuation. 

    To put this massive raise into perspective, it is worth noting that the exchange raised only $27 million in venture capital funding during its first decade. 

    IPO plans 

    Kraken has been considering going public for roughly five years. Then-CEO Jesse Powell first divulged the company's IPO plans in 2021 during a major bull run. 

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Exchange Giant Kraken Wraps Up $500 Million Funding Round
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Spikes 200% in Volume, Ripple Partner Exchange Drops Scam Alert for XRP Community, Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross Flip — Crypto News Digest
    'Bitcoin Is Next': Peter Schiff Slams Ethereum into Bear Market Territory
    XRP Prints Absurd 63,500% Liquidation Imbalance in Hourly Bloodbath

    However, Kraken's plans to go public were likely postponed due to the cryptocurrency winter that came in 2022. 

    Advertisement

    In March, Bloomberg reported that Kraken was planning to go public in 2026. This was followed by the company's acquisition of futures trading platform NinjaTrader. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/01/2025 - 22:00
    Ripple CTO Addresses Kraken Founder's Alleged XRP Hate
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    As reported by U.Today, the cryptocurrency industry is currently experiencing an IPO boom, with such major names as Circle and Gemini all going public. 

    Kraken is facing increasing pressure to go public in the near future since its valuation risks taking a significant hit if its cryptocurrency prices tank in 2026. However, it is worth noting that the company still has rather strong fundamentals. 

    Unconventional CEO

    Co-CEO Arjun Sethi is currently spearheading the exchange in a rather unorthodox way. 

    Sethi operates one of the world's largest exchanges out of his home in Menlo Park, combining business with his personal life.

    He is primarily focused on merging crypto with traditional finance, with Kraken's recent tokenization efforts being part of this push. 

    With xStocks, which are tokenized versions of US equities, Kraken aims to increase its appeal for retail traders. 

    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 20:00
    Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Shrink to 84.7 Trillion
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 18:21
    Schiff: Get Ready for 'Crypto Ice Age'
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    KuCoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment to Compliance
    Trust Wallet LauncheTrust Moon, a Web3 Accelerator Supported by Binance, YZi Labs & AW
    WhiteBIT Launches Portfolio Margin for Institutional Clients
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 20:00
    Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Shrink to 84.7 Trillion
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 19:57
    Crypto Exchange Giant Kraken Wraps Up $500 Million Funding Round
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 25, 2025 - 18:21
    Schiff: Get Ready for 'Crypto Ice Age'
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD